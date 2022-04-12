Driven by the memory of last year's upset loss in the first round of the playoffs, the Commerce girls soccer team crushed Trion on Tuesday (Apr. 12), winning their first ever state playoff game in the process.
The Lady Tigers demolished Trion 8-1 behind Ivy Tolbert's four goals and two assists. Head coach Scott Tolbert acknowledged last year's early-exit and said it motivated the girls "immensely."
"That was very much on their mind from kickoff," Scott Tolbert said. "They wanted to come out and show that last year was a fluke, that we were better than that. I think today, they showed they were much better than that with a solid 8-1 win over a very, very good Trion team.
"Just a few years ago, I think we had scored four goals in a year. Now you fast forward a couple of years and we're highly ranked. We should go deep in the playoffs. We've come a long way in a short period of time, of course, having great players helps. You have Kate Hill, Chloe Diaz, Ivy, the English girls, Bailee Reece, Kylee Taylor and Karis Allen. We've gota great group of kids who have bought in to what we're trying to do here
Both of Ivy Tolbert's assists went to Kate Hill, she also had a shot that led to an on goal when it deflected off the goalkeeper and a defender. Arely Ledesma scored Commerce's last goal of the game. She also had an assist, as did Sarah English. Even the two goals by Tolbert that didn't include an assist included a nifty pass that gave her space to work with.
"Trion plays a different kind of defense," he said. "They play with a deep sweeper, who actually goes into the goal and is almost a second goalkeeper. So what we did, we practiced on passing in channels, we posted Ivy up where that sweeper is, we got it to her and she could distribute from there. That's what you saw us do, especially in that first half."
Commerce (19-1, 13-1 Region 8-A Public) dominated possession and took a shots at the goal constantly. Hill scored the first goal in the 10th minute on a cross by Tolbert to the top of the box. Ledesma found Tolbert at the top of the box in the 18th minute for her first goal of the game. Commerce was in full control leading 2-0.
Tolbert scored two more goals in the 21st and 23rd minutes on solo runs that started with passes from the midfield. In the 34th minute, Commerce scored on an on-goal after a shot by Tolbert to take a 5-0 lead into halftime.
She found Hill again in the 52nd minute at the top of the box. Hill snuck in a shot under the goalkeeper for a brace and the Lady Tigers' sixth goal of the day. Tolbert scored three minutes later on a cross from English to extend the lead to 7-0.
Trion scored its only goal off a penalty kick in the 74th minute, but Commerce scored again just seconds later when Ledesma hit a hard shot from outside the box that deflected off the goalkeeper and into the goal. Commerce held on for six more minutes to win 8-1.
The Tigers' domination started in the midfield where it made numerous tackles to regain possession, and smart passes to put the strikers and wings in position to score.
"We thought we could control the midfield with Kate and Rachel and Ermay [Vasquez] and Bailee [Reece] and those girls," he said. "We thought we could absolutely control the midfield... and get it up to Ivy and let Ivy do her thing, that's what happened."
Thanks to No. 4 seed Montgomery County upsetting No. 1 seed Atkinson County, Commerce gets to stay at home Monday (Apr. 18) for the second round of the Class A Public State Playoffs. The Lady Tigers host Montgomery County with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.
(0) comments
