Commerce sophomore star Ivy Tolbert was named the state’s Player of the Year by Georgiahighschoolsoccer.com after helping lead her team to the Class A-Public state finals.
Tolbert’s season included a national-high 104 goals with 42 assists and 250 points as the Tigers finished 22-2 with a state runner-up finish.
