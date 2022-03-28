The Commerce girls soccer team continued its dominant streak last week, shutting out three Region 8-A Public opponents.
The Lady Tigers defeated Washington-Wilkes 10-0 at home on Tuesday (Mar. 22), before beating Towns County 8-0 on the road Thursday (Mar. 23) and slaughtering Lincoln County 10-0 on the road on Friday (Mar. 25). Along the way, sophomore Ivy Tolbert added to her impressive numbers and scoring her 70th goal scored of the year against the Red Devils.
Tolbert scored six goals in the victory over Washington-Wilkes, and added three assists. Commerce (16-1, 11-1 Region 8-A Public) also received goals from Kate Hil and Bailee Reece. Hill had a hat trick with two assists, while Reece had one goal and one assist.
In the 8-0 win over the Indians, Tolbert and Hill both had hat tricks and three assists each. Ermay Vasquez and Arely Ledesma scored the other two goals, while Reece and Rachel English each provided an assist. Kendall Peters kept her sheet clean for the entire 80 minutes of the game.
Tolbert entered Friday's game at Lincoln County with 62 goals on the season. Having already topped 100 career goals as a Tiger, it was time to reach another milestone as she scored a whopping eight goals, more than enough to lead the Lady Tigers to 10-0 victory. She accounted for all 10 goals by providing two assists to Hill who finished with a brace. Hill also had a team-high five assists. Reece, Sarah English and Kylee Taylor also had assists.
Hill deserves a lot of attention on offense as her 25 goals on the year would be near the top of the table in any other region, she's also second on the team with 28 assists behind Tolbert (31 assists).
With two games left in the year, Commerce is poised for a deep run in the A-Public State Playoffs. The Lady Tigers host Towns County on Tuesday (Mar. 29), and end the year Friday (Apr. 1) at home against Lincoln County.
