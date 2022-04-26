The Commerce girls’ tennis team is back in the Elite Eight after defeating No. 1 seed Irwin County 3-2 on the road Friday (April 22) in the Sweet 16.
Victories came from singles players Kamden Cotton (6-0, 6-0), Lauren Lindsey (7-6, 6-3) and Carson Hobbs (6-2, 6-2). The win avenged a 3-1 loss to Irwin County in the quarterfinals last year.
The Tigers will play their quarterfinals match at Taylor County Wednesday (April 27, 3 p.m.).
“I’m extremely proud of all of the hard work and perseverance the girls have shown this season,” coach Charlie Smith said. “I’m especially proud of how we have handled ourselves during matches, knowing that we're out here representing the City of Commerce.”
Smith noted that his team took down a Class A tennis powerhouse by beating Irwin County.
“It seems like we have to get through them one way or the other every year in the state tournament to get to or closer to the Final Four,” he said. “And this year we were able to do just that. Now we're focused on another No. 1 seed in Taylor Co for our Elite 8 match. We're ready. South Georgia here we come — again.”
