The Commerce girls’ tennis team will play for an opportunity to reach a second-straight Final Four when it hosts Irwin County Wednesday (April 28) at 2 p.m. in the Class A-Public quarterfinals.
The Tigers advanced to the semifinals in 2019. No state tournament was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commerce, the Region 8-A Public champion and a No. 1 seed, is coming off a 4-0 win last Tuesday (April 20) over Trion in the second round. The Tigers received a first-round bye. Irwin County, a No. 1 seed out of Region 2-A Public, defeated Bryan County (5-0) and Dublin (3-0) to reach the quarterfinals.
Commerce earned hosting rights for this Elite Eight match after winning the GHSA’s universal coin flip to determine home sites for matchups between teams with identical seeds.
The Commerce boys' tennis team's season concluded Thursday (April 22) with a 5-0 second-round road loss to Armuchee.
