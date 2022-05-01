It took a loss to inspire a lot of winning out of the Commerce girls’ tennis team.
Relegated to a No. 2 seed in the state tournament, the Commerce girls’ tennis team is back in the Final Four for the second time in three years (excluding the discontinued 2020 season) after a 3-1 win over Taylor County April 27 in the quarterfinals. Commerce will travel to back-to-back state champion Telfair County Wednesday (May 4, 2 p.m) for the semifinals.
Coach Charlie Smith pointed back to the Tigers’ region finals loss to Lake Oconee Academy as a rallying point.
“That ended up helping us because we realized that, yes, we can be beat, and it doesn’t take much,” he said. “You have to maintain your focus through an entire two and three-set match … That loss in the region championship mentally got us back where we needed to be.”
The Tigers opened state tournament play with a 4-0 win over Bowdon — their lone home state tournament match — followed by a 3-2 win over Irwin County and then the quarterfinals victory at Taylor County.
“We’ve basically been traveling all over South Georgia doing our best to knock off No. 1 seeds,” Smith said.
In the win over Taylor County, the Tigers collected three singles victories to earn the win. Kamden Cotton won at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7), Lauren Lindsey won at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-2 and Carson Hobbs won at No. 3 singles, 6-3, 6-3.
Smith praised both his singles and doubles lineups.
“I’m incredibly proud of all their hard work this entire season and really their perseverance through the ups-and-downs of a long season,” Smith said. “Singles and doubles. They’ve really performed really well, especially at the region and now state tournament. They’ve really performed well in some high-pressure situations.”
The Tigers have put in some milage during this run, too, having traveled to both Irwin County and Taylor County. They'll, of course, take to the road again for the Final Four.
Plans call for Commerce to travel to Macon Tuesday evening to watch Commerce’s girls’ soccer team play for the state championship, spend the night, and then travel to Telfair County the next day.
“I’ll take them to wherever they want to go as long as they keep winning,” Smith said.
The program is used to deep playoff runs. Since 2018, Commerce has advanced to at least the quarterfinals round each year (excluding 2020).
Smith credited the players that have come under his watch.
“I’ve been blessed with some athletes that love the game of tennis,” Smith said. “If you love the game of tennis, and you’re athletic, sign up, because I’ll put a racket in your hand, and I’ll get you where you need to be.”
