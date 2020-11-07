CARROLLTON — Commerce cross country coach Mark Hale — presiding over his final state meet — imparted his runners with some last-minute wisdom before running their races in Carrollton.
“You want to enjoy today," Hale said, "but you also want to look back on it with good memories."
The Tigers can check both those boxes.
Powered by Brandon Martin’s second-straight individual state title, the Commerce boys outpaced new challenger Armuchee for the Class A-Public state championship Saturday (Nov. 7).
Hale, who coached the Commerce runners for 23 years, leaves the program having overseen two consecutive state championship campaigns, both delivered in dominating fashion.
Armuchee dropped down to Class A-Public and presented a challenge to Commerce’s bid for a second-straight crown, but the Tigers cruised to a 32-point win over the Indians to earn the coveted repeat.
“The boys, they showed up today,” Hale said. “We were concerned about Armuchee. But we felt like if we ran well, we were the better team, and we ran well and went out on top again, which is just awesome.”
Senior runner J.J. Morris, who placed 10th (18:41) in Saturday’s meet, said Armuchee presented a bigger scare than the team felt in last year’s meet “because Armuchee was new.”
“With them always being a dominant school in double-A, them dropping down, dropping phenomenal times all throughout the year, we were definitely thinking it was going to be a lot closer than 30-plus points,” Morris said.
Martin, Class A-Public’s most dominant runner the past two years, finished his career on top with Saturday's performance. Running 12 seconds faster than he did in last year’s win, Martin won this meet by a 36-second margin. Martin finished with a time of 16:50.07, considerably ahead of second-place finisher Leo Lopez of Greene County (17:26). Martin was able to avenge a 2018 state-meet loss to Lopez with the victory.
“It feels good to recreate what I did the first year,” Martin said. “And it honestly feels better this year individually than the year prior because I had the competitor, sophomore year (Lopez), that beat me, I had him this time.”
Commerce’s girls team, too, took Hale’s pre-race advice to heart and made the final meet a memorable one. Led by Paden Bell (fourth, 22:10.95), Commerce placed in third by a two-point margin, earning a podium finish after a state runner-up performance last year.
“Our goal was to finish third or fourth and get a podium (finish),” Hale said. “And we weren’t assured of that … I am so proud that we came in third and squeaked it by two points. Somewhere out on that course, when one of our runners passed one or two people, that made the difference.”
The boys’ and girls’ collective efforts all made for quite the sendoff for Hale.
“It means that much more to let coach Hale go out with a bang senior year,” Morris said.
And true to Hale’s pre-race words, it was a performance for everyone within Commerce's program to both enjoy and reflect on fondly one day.
“What we’ve accomplished today, we will look back on with good memories,” Hale said.
Top 5 runners at state
BOYS
Brandon Martin, first, 16:50.07
J.J. Morris, 10th, 18:51.43
Josh Zelaya, 16th, 19:08.91
Kade Morgan, 19th, 19:14.90
Cayden Lord, 23rd, 19:39.71
GIRLS
Paden Bell, fourth, 22:10.95
Ermay Vazquez, 11th, 23:57.59
Carson Hawkins, 41st, 26:22.87
Angel Hart, 43rd, 26:29.09
Hannah English, 46th, 26:59.07
