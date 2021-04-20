Both the Commerce girls’ and boys’ golf teams played their way into the state tournament with second and third-place finishes, respectively, at Monday’s (April 19) area tournament Double Oaks Goal Club.
The girls’ and boys’ Class A-Public state tournaments are both slated for May 17-18 at The National Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee.
The girls’ team finished as area runners-up to Lake Oconee Academy, shooting an 18-hole team score of 156. Lake Oconee Academy shot a 138.
Cameron Ford led the Tigers with a round of 76, finishing third overall, and Kristin Tash shot an 80.
“I am extremely proud of each of the girls and how they played (Monday),” Commerce girls’ coach Hannah McRee said. “We had tough competition, but my girls played just as good.”
The boys’ team shot a 345 in its third-place showing, finishing behind Lake Oconee Academy and Social Circle. Lake Oconee Academy shot a staggering 276 to win the tournament, followed by Social Circle which put up a stellar round itself with a 291.
Commerce finished ahead of both Lincoln County and ACE Charter (Towns County and Georgia Military College Prep also competed but fielded partial teams).
“Beating those two teams meat a lot for us today, because we have come a long way to shoot 345,” Commerce coach Matthew Lund said.
Henry Sharpton shot a 75 to lead the Tigers, who qualified for the state tournament for the ninth consecutive year. Lund said that while Sharpton missed several greens in regulation, he scored well by getting up-and-down on multiple holes.
“He really did a great job of grinding (Monday),” Lund said.
Sharpton finished his round with a pair of birdies. Lund called Sharpton “an absolute workhorse" for the team.
Following Sharpton were Landon Worley, who added an 86, and Lane Rumbaugh shot a career-low 89 in what’s been a strong second half of the season for the junior.
“He’s really come along in the last month,” Lund said of Rumbaugh, who has been working with a professional teacher, according to Lund.
Jordan Pritchett rounded out the Tigers’ scoring with a 95.
Lund, who has been Commerce’s coach for eight years, said he’s proud of the team extending the program’s streak of consecutive state tournaments to nine.
“That’s really good,” he said. “That’s something I’ve been very fortunate with since I took over. I have kids that are willing to put in the time … and guys who just love being on the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.