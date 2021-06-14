Commerce's Cameron Ford’s standout senior year ended with one of the state’s top golf honors.
Ford, who recently graduated, was the first-ever girls’ recipient of the Johnny Paulk Memorial Scholarship. She was recognized June 1-3 at the North-South all-star golf tournament in Moultrie.
The scholarship, awarded by the state’s golf coaches’ association, is named in honor of Paulk, a longtime golf professional from Jekyll Island who worked to promote golf at both the junior and high-school levels in Georgia.
Both a male and female golfer will be honored each season. Xavier Maddox of Troup County was this year’s boys’ recipient.
Scholarship winners are selected based on their academic record, conduct “on and off the course,” leadership and financial meed.
Ford, a member of Commerce’s golf program since fifth grade, compiled a nine-hole average of 41 and 18-hole average of 82 as a senior year. She fired a season-low 76 at the area tournament.
Ford also helped the Tigers to a runner-up finish in the state with a fourth-place finish in the individual standings.
She who play Division-I collegiate golf at Toledo.
