The Jefferson boys golf teams reign supreme over their county rivals in 2022.
The boys' shot a 152 to finish 1st place in the tournament last Tuesday (Mar. 22) over Jackson County, Commerce and East Jackson.
Tanner Bronnum was the low medalist with a score of 35., but he barely outdid teammate Bryce James who shot a 36. Following them was Tripp Dye who shot a 40, Brooks McEver with a score if 41 and Welton Wall with a score of 46.
Jackson County were the runners up with 186 points. Jackson Taylor and Caden Alford led the Panthers with 45 points each. Isaiah Maxey shot a 47 and Trevor Stover shot a 49. Commerce placed 3rd by scoring 195. Henry Sharpton shot a 41 and was the third best performer overall. Landon Worley shot a 45, Wesley Bowen shot a 53 and Lane Rumbaugh shot a 56. East Jackson finished 4th.
The Lady Dragons scored a 92 on Thursday (Mar. 24) to best their county rivals. AK Patton, a freshman, was the low medalist by shooting a 41, Selah Czerwonka shot a 51.
East Jackson's Lady Eagles finished 2nd in the event led by Marley Wilkes score of 45. Quinlam Pham shot a 56 and Casey Ann Knight shot a 57. Jackson County brought a 3rd place finish back to Hoschton by shooting a 104. Anna Holley was Jackson County's leading scorer with a 48, Kendall Petropoulos shot a 56. Commerce placed 4th.
