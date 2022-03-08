The Jackson County golf teams defeated Commerce on Monday (Mar. 1).
The boys' were able to play a complete match and Jackson County came out on top 189-194. Jackson Taylor led the Panthers by scoring a 41, while Dylan McNow scored a 44.
The Tigers were led by Henry Sharpton, the overall leader with a 39. Landon Worley scored a 50 and Wesley Bowen scored a 52.
Both girls teams also competed, but were unable to finish the match due to a lack of sunlight. Jackson County led 91-114 when the match ended.
