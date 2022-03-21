The Jackson County boys’ and girls’ golf teams defeated Commerce last Tuesday (Mar. 15) at Traditions.
The boys won 187-217. Jackson Taylor had the Panthers’ best score with a 45. Caden Alford shot a 46, Dylan McNown shot a 47 and Isaiah Maxey shot a 49.
Commerce's boys' were led by Henry Shapton. He shot a 44, leading everyone in the match. Landon Worley shot a 50, Wesley Bowen shot a 53 and Lane Rumbaugh shot a 70.
The girls’ won 116-133. Kendall Petropoulos led the Lady Panthers by shooting a 57, and Mackenzie Oliver shot a 59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.