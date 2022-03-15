The Commerce and Madison County golf teams met at Double Oaks Golf Course on Monday (Mar. 14). The Tigers lost 193-180.
Henry Sharpton has been the low medalist in every match so far this season and that didn't change Monday. he scored a 39. Landon Worley shot a 46, Wesley Bowen scored a 52 and Lane Rumbaugh shot a 56.
