The North/South All Star Tournament will be held June 7-9 at the Sunset Country Club in Moultrie.
The North Team is made possible by members north of I-20.
This team consists of 14 boys and 10 girls. These golfers are some of the top rising seniors and graduating seniors in Georgia.
They will all compete in a two-day match play tournament.
On Wednesday they will play a pairs match play where they will pair up with another player and play a best ball match.
On Thursday they will play individual match play.
Last year the North defeated the South 23.5 to 12.5.
This years North boys' team will feature Tanner Bronnum from Jefferson and Henry Sharpton from Commerce.
Sharpton is making his second straight appearance in the tournament.
“I am prepared for the tournament," he said. "We won by a landslide last year and I am just as ready for the tournament this year.”
This will be Bronnum’s first appearance.
“I’m excited, I've never played on this course," he said. "I had a good season and I'm looking forward to playing with the best.
Matthew Lund, head boys' golf coach at Commerce will be the head coach of the North team this year.
“I look forward to this event every Summer," he said. "This is such an awesome opportunity to be around great golfers and terrific kids from all over the state and it's been a pleasure to watch our kids from Commerce and even Jefferson get to meet and play with that level of talent.
I've been fortunate to be able to bring some of my own players to the event and I've made it a point to recruit players from our rivals, Jefferson as well. They play against each other during the season but are all friends and it's a rare opportunity to become teammates for three days."
Coach Lund being able to coach the North team means a lot to Sharpton.
“I like having him there," he said. "He understands me and the way that I play golf and he knows if I ever need anything. We have a close relationship and I am going to enjoy him being there."
Bronnum is equally excited to have Coach Lund there.
“Coach Lund and I are close. He’s a really cool guy and it will be cool to play with him,” Bronnum said.
