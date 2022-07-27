Starting out at a young age Hogan had a lot to learn about the sport of wrestling as a whole. “I did not win a normal tournament for like three years,” Poe-Hogan explained.

In Poe Hogan’s words he was ready to “turn up.” He began to work hard and did just that in the sixth grade. Shortly after Poe-Hogan found himself competing in the biggest tournaments in the country.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.