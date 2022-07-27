Starting out at a young age Hogan had a lot to learn about the sport of wrestling as a whole. “I did not win a normal tournament for like three years,” Poe-Hogan explained.
In Poe Hogan’s words he was ready to “turn up.” He began to work hard and did just that in the sixth grade. Shortly after Poe-Hogan found himself competing in the biggest tournaments in the country.
“Eventually it became to be a snow ball effect and kept getting better and better,” Poe-Hogan said. Fast forward and Poe-Hogan is now ranked 20th in the country for the 182 weight classification.
Poe-Hogan described his wrestling career with the phrase, “keep going back to work.” He explained that everyone constantly tells him “back to work.”
Not only does Poe-Hogan wrestle for Commerce High School, he is also a member of Team Shutt. Each match with Team Shutt Poe-Hogan competes in, he knows that we will be wrestling an opponent that is also in the top 20th percentile in the country.
Currently Team Shutt ranks as the number one team in the country and was recently crowned the 2022 NHSCA National Duals Champions.
Poe-Hogan is recently coming off of a huge run at the Junior National Championships in Fargo North Dakota. He explains that he felt a great deal of emotion leading up to the competition. “I was warming up and I was like dude I am a little nervous,” Poe-Hogan expressed.
Growing up Poe-Hogan always knew that going to a competition like this one was a big deal. Deep down he always thought to himself that he would one day make it there. “I am grateful for the opportunity. I knew I could do it and I just had to go out and be the wrestler that I am,” Poe-Hogan said.
Poe-Hogan went 6-2 in Fargo, North Dakota at the Junior National Championships. This particular competition was 20u and Poe-Hogan had a bit of a competition. The only two wrestlers he lost to were actually going into college. “I beat some of the top ranked guys in the country until I ran into this really good guy that was going to college,” Poe-Hogan said.
With the upcoming wrestling season approaching at Commerce High School Poe-Hogan has several big goals he wants to accomplish. “I want to go undefeated and I do not want any takedowns scored on me. Everybody I wrestle I want to make it hard for them to come back up after. I obviously want to win state, but I want to win it in a very dominant way,” Poe-Hogan explained.
Not only does Poe-Hogan wrestle, he has recently started doing MMA and Jujutsu in his spare time. Due to training for Fargo Poe-Hogan has not been able to focus much on training for these sports this summer.
Poe-Hogan is most excited for the home duals that will be taking place at Commerce High School this upcoming season.
