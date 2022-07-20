Ivy Tolbert is one of those “you name it, I’ve played it” athletes. At a young age Tolbert tried all the sports out there such as baseball, soccer, dance, etc. Growing up with an older sister Tolbert was able to watch her play soccer. At just a young age the inspiration sat in and Tolbert knew she was destined to play soccer.
Beginning in kindergarten Tolbert found a spot on a club league team in Athens, Georgia. Shortly after in first grade she found her home on a club league team out of Atlanta, Georgia, and made the commute three times a week for practice.
Fast forward to the beginning of her sophomore season Tolbert’s dad got an interesting call. Coach Hollars of Commerce called and said they needed a kicker. Tolbert said yes with no hesitation.
“I would say the main word to describe my athletic career would have to be adventurous,” Tolbert explained.
Scoring a season career high of 104 goals and being state runner-ups surrounded Tolbert with immense emotion.
“Coming off of a state championship game is hard when you endured your season with a loss for second place. After I got over the initial loss I was able to appreciate what I had accomplished rather than feel like I had fallen short because I didn’t bring my team to a championship,” Tolbert expressed.
After the initial weight was off of Tolbert’s shoulders from feeling like she had let her team down she was then able to be proud of herself. “My proudest moment so far has been hitting a single season record of 100 goals,” Tolbert said.
This was a huge milestone for Tolbert but she does not take all the credit for the goals scored. “This was not a solo accomplishment at all. Every goal has an assist,” Tolbert stated.
The Commerce girl’s soccer program graduated several key players this past season. Tolbert understands just how big those shoes are to fill. “Filling these spots is so important to me. Not only for the two seasons that lie ahead for me but also for what’s to come,” Tolbert explained.
Tolbert’s goals for herself and her team are set high and she hopes they can finally accomplish them in the upcoming season. “I just want to keep building on what we have and see if we can finally get that championship win,” Tolbert said.
Not only has the Commerce soccer program prepared Tolbert on the field but also equally prepared her for off of the field. “Not only have I been impacted on the soccer level here but also been able to see how team work and leadership work. I not only have to set an example on the field but also off of the field as well,” Tolbert stated.
Tolbert also has a little more pressure on her back than most do while on the soccer field for one particular reason. Her dad Scott Tolbert is her soccer coach. “Anyone that has been to our games knows that we can have our differences about the game. But this is all because we are both so similar,” Tolbert expressed.
Tolbert has a special bond with her dad being that he is her coach but she also gives high praises to her mother for playing such a vital role in her athletic career also.
“When it comes to student athletes people do not really talk about the student but my mom does. I have always cared so much about school because one day I will hang my cleats up. But I won’t stop learning. My mom has pushed me to see it this way and to understand that if I don’t always play soccer that I am going to be valued somewhere,” Tolbert said.
Tolbert enjoys leading her team by example and providing them with excellent leadership along the way. “It’s an awesome feeling leading my team. I was put in this leadership position as only a freshman due to my knowledge of the game. The most important thing is getting the girls on board with you. I’m grateful to have teammates that are always on board,” Tolbert stated.
Tolbert hopes to continue to leave her legacy at Commerce High School in all of her athletic endeavors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.