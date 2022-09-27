As a young boy Jack Fagan could always be seen with a football in hand. Fagan grew to be very fond of the sport at the age of eight. “It’s pretty much always been my favorite thing to do,” Fagan explained.
Fagan’s Dad introduced him to the sport and inspired him to begin playing. “He teaches me everything and he’s the reason I love the sport. He has always been an inspiration to me. My dad and my mom have always been with me every step of the way,” Fagan said.
Fagan is originally from Florida but he and his family decided to move to Georgia his sophomore year. Fagan enrolled at Commerce High School and was eager to start playing the sport he loved.
During Fagan’s first season the Tigers made it to the sweet 16. He was playing outside linebacker when his shoulder did something quirky in the fourth quarter. “I didn’t really know what it was and at the time I decided to keep playing through it,” Fagan said.
Fagan thought nothing of the injury until it happened a second time and he could not move his arm. “This time I couldn’t move my arm so the trainer popped it back in place and I went out there yet again,” Fagan stated.
Shortly after Fagan received an MRI that determined he had a torn labrum and a chipped shoulder bone. Fagan had a successful surgery and was well on his way to recovery.
“The rehabbing was terrible. It was nine whole months and it was just hard,” Fagan explained.
Fast forward to the next August when Fagan was cleared to play the sport he loved again. Just three short weeks into practice Fagan’s other shoulder did the exact same thing as the other.
“I got a brace and my goal was just to play through the injury. Ultimately the doctor recommended surgery again so that I did not permanently damage my shoulder. So I went through another surgery and this time the process was about six months,” Fagan explained.
The process was not easy for Fagan. “It was a struggle. You lose weight and muscle and you just feel like you’re having to play catch up with your teammates when you get to return. Fagan pushed through adversity and made a comeback unlike any other that made the struggle worth it.
The sport is what kept Fagan motivated to keep pushing through the adversity of two back to back surgeries. “I love playing football. It’s that simple. When you don’t play for a long time you really miss it and I was determined to play this year,” Fagan explained.
Leading up to his return to football Fagan explained he was “rather nervous.” Nonetheless Fagan was excited to return to the sport.
“It’s been a while since I have had the adrenaline flowing before the game. Once I got to play again it truly just felt like a blessing,” Fagan said.
Fast forward to Fagan in his senior year of high school after making one of the greatest comebacks. “It feels great to play with my teammates again. It’s great to be back sweating with them and it is just amazing,” Fagan stated.
Fagan’s proudest moment of his career came shortly after his return to the football field his senior year. “The first game of the season we were playing the defending state champions of South Carolina. Everyone expected us to lose since they were such a dominant team. We go over there and the defense does a great job stopping them. I got two sacks and I could not have done it without my teammates,” Fagan said.
Fagan gives high praises to the Commerce football program for not only preparing him as an athlete but also as a person.
“Coach Hollars always teaches us life lessons. It’s not just about football all the time. He really just helps us as kids that are going out in the real world prepare for what’s to come. It’s not just football constantly, he helps us prepare for life,” Fagan explained.
Coach Hollars gave a special praise to Fagan for pushing through and staying focused.
“I think he’s been a true leader to his teammates more by what he does. You know to come back to play one game as a junior to get hurt again to not play again until your senior year. Not many people today would persevere through that and he has just kept his nose to the grindstone the whole way. I think we always say you live a sermon more to preach one. I think his actions have spoken loudly about staying the course,” Hollars stated.
