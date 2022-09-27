As a young boy Jack Fagan could always be seen with a football in hand. Fagan grew to be very fond of the sport at the age of eight. “It’s pretty much always been my favorite thing to do,” Fagan explained.

Fagan’s Dad introduced him to the sport and inspired him to begin playing. “He teaches me everything and he’s the reason I love the sport. He has always been an inspiration to me. My dad and my mom have always been with me every step of the way,” Fagan said.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.