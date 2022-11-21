Jackson Morris at only the age of three quickly picked up a basketball and developed a strong passion for the sport. “It came natural to me, when I played recreation ball I was able to lay up since it was easy to me,” Morris explained.
Morris’ uncle is who he credits for inspiring him to play the sport. “My uncle taught me how to play basketball. He has always pushed me and I always train with him. He played professional basketball,” Morris stated.
Fast forward to 2022 in his senior season, Morris just recently hit 1,000 career points. “It was very relieving because I did not think I was going to get it at first. It is a huge accomplishment for me because not many people at Commerce have been able to get 1,000 career points,” Morris said.
Not only is Morris a huge contributor to his basketball team, but he was also a vital part to the Commerce football program this season and notched eight interceptions on the season.
Morris explained being a leader for his sporting teams is “motivating.” “I always have people watching me even in school so I just have to stay focused and motivated and always remember that there are people who are looking up to me,” Morris stated.
The Tigers recently went through a new coaching change for this upcoming season and Morris described the process to be “great.”
“Our new Coach is great. He knows what he is talking about and he is very helpful,” Morris said.
Morris described his proudest accomplishment to be when he scored 40 points against Fulton Leadership Academy during the playoffs in 2021. “This was my highest scoring game of my career and I beat the buzzer beater to win the game,” Morris explained.
Morris has a pre-game routine that he sticks to before every basketball game to help him get into the right mindset to see success on the court.
“It depends on what time the game is, but I have to take an hour long nap before each game right after school so I can reset my mind. Some people listen to music but I don’t, I just like to think and play the game in my head,” Morris described.
Morris credits much of his success on the court to how the Commerce basketball program has prepared him.
“This year for sure has prepared me a lot. Coach Brantley pushed me through drills and helped me understand what college coaches like and dislike since he played basketball at the University of Georgia. He tells me stuff to prepare me and get me ready,” Morris said.
Morris credits his parents for playing a vital part in helping him become successful on the basketball court. “My parents have sacrificed a lot for me to be where I am in my career and my uncle comes to every game and always talks me through the game,” Morris explained.
Morris is also a member of Classic City Ballers, which is a travel basketball team. “I feel like playing on a travel team keeps me in the basketball mindset all the time even when basketball at Commerce is not in season,” Morris said.
Upon graduation Morris is hopeful to take his talent to the next level and currently has a few schools on his radar.
