Jaiden Daniels, a six year old at the time, discovered his love for the game of football. “I just really fell in love with the game after watching my older brothers play,” Daniels explained.
Daniel’s big brothers were his inspiration to start playing football. Being that his “Papa,” his father and his brothers played football, he was destined to also be a football player.
Fast forward and Daniels is a huge asset to the Commerce High School football program as only a sophomore.
At the beginning of the season Daniels set a goal that he wanted to get at least 1,000 yards on the season. After the Tigers regular season game against the Wildcats, Daniels had surpassed that goal by 500 yards.
“This was a goal I set at the beginning of the season. I was really chasing this goal no matter how I had to get it. I told my offensive line at the beginning of the year my goal and we really worked towards it every game. It didn’t matter what down it was, we were just fighting,” Daniels said.
Daniels' proudest accomplishment was accomplished this season when we hit 1,000 yards. “My goal was just to get a 1,000 and since I passed that I feel like I can do anything, I just have to put my mind to it and keep going,” Daniels stated.
Daniels has been pretty lucky not to have any major, traumatic injuries during his time. After bruising his quadricep during the Lincoln County game, Daniels knew his team needed him back to take on Banks County the following week.
“I really had to fight through that. I was just taking it day by day with the little injuries and I was just trying to get it done and be there for my team,” Daniels explained.
Not only is Daniels a football star, he also competes in various other sports. Daniels is a huge asset the track and field program at CHS in various events and went to state last year and placed third in the 4x200.
Daniels picked up basketball just to stay in shape. “Basketball is not really my sport and I just do it to stay active, but I do want to go all out this season,” Daniels said. He also boxes. “Boxing really just calms me and that is what I do early in the mornings. It helps me stay conditioned and in shape and I just love and enjoy it,” Daniels stated.
The entire coaching staff at Commerce means a lot to Daniels with how well they coach him as an athlete and how they care about him as a person, but according to Daniels one in particular stands out.
“I would have to say Coach Dustin Allen. He and I are very close and anything I need I can go up and ask him. He respects me and I respect him. He always says, “the only thing a man has got is his words.” Whatever I tell him and he tells me stays with us,” Daniels explained.
Daniels credits each and everybody around him for his immense success on the field, including his coaches and he also gave a special shoutout to his immediate family. “My mom, my dad, my papa and my brothers have invested a lot of time in me.
Daniels explained what it means to be a Commerce Tiger is the “support.” “It is that the community always has your back. It is the brotherhood when you are on the field. You can go to anyone and they are always right there with you. We are all connected,” Daniels explained.
The Tigers are currently preparing for the first round of the state playoffs. Daniels feels like he and his team are preparing to face anything in the post season thanks to a great playing schedule during the regular season.
“This is the hardest schedule we have had in a while and I feel like Coach Hollars and the Commerce coaching staff has prepared us for the playoffs,” Daniels said.
