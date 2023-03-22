Like most, Kate Hill began her soccer career at a young age playing soccer for the local recreation league. When Hill began the third grade her recreation coach handed her a travel ball pamphlet and the rest was history.
“I was not completely sure that I wanted to go through with it, but my parents put me in. I played on a team called Freedom for three years,” Hill explained.
After three years with Freedom, Hill moved to Athens United where she has been ever since. During her sophomore year she was a part of Gwinnett Soccer Association.
During Hill’s freshman year, COVID-19 abruptly ended her first season of soccer in high school. Hill continued to run and workout to stay in shape. Before her sophomore year, Hill began to notice her body “shutting down” and that is when she knew something was not right.
“I was enjoying it and at some point my body shut down and that is when I developed POTS. It caused fatigue and extremely low blood pressure, which is prominent in athletes. I was okay but it still affected my body a lot,” Hill described.
While at Gwinnett Soccer Association, Hill and her family discovered that she had POTS (Postural tachycardia syndrome) which caused her to move back to Athens United so she could be closer to home.
“This really took a toll on my health, so I decided to move back close to home so that it was easier on my body,” Hill said.
Although Hill was diagnosed with POTS during her sophomore year, she chose to push through and continue playing the sport she loved.
“It was hard for me to keep up with what I once could do. What really helped me during all this was prayer. A vast diet change also helped, but I would say prayer and my supportive parents, sister, family and friends is what got me through it. I would not change this experience for the world because it really taught me about perseverance,” Hill said.
Through perseverance and surrounding herself with supportive people, Hill has been able to remain playing soccer. A year and a half later after being diagnosed with POTS, Hill was officially released by her cardiologist.
“I have always been a motivated person and there were times where I was down. But, I am an ambitious person so I tried to stay motivated and surround myself with supportive people,” Hill stated.
Hill gave a special shout out to Nahum Mendoza for being a mentor that she looks up to.
“He saw me playing soccer at Commerce Middle School and he kind of saw my potential. He reached out to me and taught me everything I needed to know about soccer before I tried out for a larger club in Athens. He has always helped me through things. When I had POTS he supported me and helped me overcome this.
Pushing through POTS finally paid off for Hill when she and her team advanced to the State Championship last year. She recalled this as being her proudest accomplishment.
“This is one of my proudest accomplishments. I am so proud of our team and how we pushed through everything. Although we didn’t win, we grew,” Hill said.
One of her proudest personal accomplishments was last year as she held the school and nationwide record for assists.
“This was a huge accomplishment for me,” Hill described.
While at Commerce High School, Hill and a group of students initiated the Extra Special Tigers program.
“Helping start the Extra Special Tigers program has been the best part of my senior year,” Hill explained.
Hill serves as a prominent leader throughout Commerce on and off the field and she takes the title of being a leader very seriously.
“Leading on and off the soccer field is very important. The way you carry yourself and encourage others plays a big role. As a leader people rely on your confidence and I feel like having confidence is a big part also,” Hill said.
In Hill’s words, being a leader can be surrounded by “a lot of pressure” at times. “It is definitely a lot of pressure at times, especially at state championships as a captain. Having confidence in yourself and your team is important. I love being a leader, but it also comes with a great deal of pressure,” Hill explained.
Hill not only is talented athletically, but also academically. She serves as a part of the Junior Leadership Jackson Program. As part of this program, Hill serves with others in the community to work on things that will impact the community in a positive way.
“To join this club different individuals in the county went through an interview process to see who were the leaders and how our county works. One of the tasks they give us is to create a project that will impact the community. I have a group of five and we decided that we wanted to create life skills so they would have a place to talk about these things,” Hill described.
Hill is in her senior year at Commerce High School where she serves as a prominent leader for the Lady Tigers soccer program. She is an attacking midfielder and serves as a captain for the team.
After the completion of the season, Hill’s jersey will be retired and hung on the Commerce Wall of Honor in the main gym at CHS.
After graduation, Hill plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in Pre-Medicine or biology with an emphasis in Orthopedic medicine. Although she had had various offers to play collegiate soccer, she has decided to be a part of the UGA Women’s Club soccer team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.