The Commerce High School Lady Tigers Bass Fishing team is off to a successful season. The Lady Anglers had their first tournament of the season this past weekend and saw a great deal of success.
Latest Sports News
- Lady Tigers Bass Fishing off to a successful season
- Elizabeth Hollett becomes first female wrestler to commit to college from EJCHS
- Leopards Celebrate Seniors, Beat Fellowship Christian at Home
- Lady Leopards Honor Seniors, Win Against Fellowship Christian
- Leopard wrestlers honor seniors, win against White County
- Head Coach Ed Dudley leaves Winder-Barrow program, signs with Blessed Trinity
- Former Lady Bulldogg Olivia Nelson-Ododa traded to Connecticut Sun
- Bulldoggs complete sweep of region-rival Gladiators behind hot three-point shooting
Most Popular
Articles
- Head Coach Ed Dudley leaves Winder-Barrow program, signs with Blessed Trinity
- Jefferson's Roger Hulsey continues to shine bright
- Former Lady Bulldogg Olivia Nelson-Ododa traded to Connecticut Sun
- Head Coach Tony Lotti leaving Apalachee for Seckinger
- Leopards Outlast Eagles
- Jadelyn McClure signs to Truett McConnell
- Bulldoggs complete sweep of region-rival Gladiators behind hot three-point shooting
- Lady Leopards dominate the region competition with two wins against East Jackson and Fellowship Christian
- Leopards lose to Providence; comes back with two wins against East Jackson and Fellowship Christian
- Brown named to MaxPreps High School Football Junior All-American Team
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.