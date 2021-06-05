Commerce’s Cameron Ford and Henry Sharpton and Jefferson’s Micah Webb teamed up to help the North all-stars defeat the South all-stars 23 1/2-12 1/2, in the state high school all-star golf tournament Wednesday and Thursday (June 2-3) in Moultrie.
Ford and Webb won their pairs match Wednesday, 2 and 1, and Ford then won her individual match Thursday, 3 and 1, against one of the top players from Atlanta. She was awarded the Johnny Paulk Memorial Scholarship by the state’s golf coaches’ association.
After teaming with Ford for a win in pairs play, Webb won his individual match Thursday, 2 and 1.
Sharpton, playing with Social Circle’s Cameron Bruce, won his pairs match Wednesday, 5 and 3, and took Landmark Christian’s No. 1 player to the last hole on Thursday before losing his individual match.
