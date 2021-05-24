Three local golfers will take part in next week’s North-South all-star golf tournament.
Commerce’s Henry Sharpton and Jefferson’s Micah Webb will play for the boys’ North squad, while Commerce’s Cameron Ford will play for the girls’ North team. The event, hosted by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association, is set for June 1-3 in Moultrie.
Commerce golf coach Matthew Lund will serve as the North boys’ coach.
“For the kids, I will tell you right now, the kids think it’s the most fun thing in the world,” Lund said. “They become friends with a lot of these kids on the tour. They play with them, and now they get to be teammates with them. It’s just a fun thing.”
The three-day event begins with a practice round on the first day, continues with two-person match play on the second day (two North team members will play two South team members) and concludes with individual match play on the third day (one North player will pair up against one South player).
Lund is excited about his North squad roster, which not only includes the top golfers from within the county, but talented players from Lake Oconee Academy, North Oconee, Prince Avenue and Gainesville, as well as players from the Atlanta area.
“We have an absolutely loaded team from the North,” Lund said.
Members of the boys’ North all-star squad are Sharpton, Webb, Cameron Bruce (Social Circle), Ryan Black (Lake Oconee Academy), Hunter Smith (Prince Avenue), Parker Houck (Prince Avenue), Jackson Buchanan (Buford), Will Ranieri (Brookwood), Sam Patterson (Gainesville), Ryan Davidson (Gainesville), Shaun Cook (St. Pius X), Will Jones (Milton), Noah Bauer (Etowah) and Luke Koenig (North Oconee).
Members of the girls’ North all-star team are Ford, Kelli Scheck (Lake Oconee Academy), Katie Scheck (Lake Oconee Academy), Neve Thanner (St. Pius X), Yedam Lee (Peachtree Ridge), Mikayla Dubnik (North Hall), Maggie Jackson (Tallulah Falls), Bridget Hoang (Peachtree Ridge) and Brandon Hall (Tallulah Falls).
