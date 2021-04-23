Commerce baseball coach Steve Cotrell said his team simply wasn’t itself during the first game of a Thursday doubleheader to decide the region title. Given a second chance, the Tigers found their championship form.
Playing on the road, Commerce beat Social Circle 6-2, after falling 8-1 in the first game, to win the Tigers’ first region title in 25 years.
“We let the moment get to us (in the first game), and that’s not our character, that’s not our personality,” said Cotrell, whose team took two of three games in the series. “And I just told them it was up to y’all. I said, ‘Just relax and be yourself and go play.’”
Senior centerfielder Will Slater — who noted that several on the squad lacked playoff-like game experience due to last year being cut short — said the team took Cotrell’s advice to heart.
“That second game everybody loosened up,” Slater said. “Coach Cotrell told us to play loose, play like you’ve been here before.”
Cotrell was actually on Commerce's last region-title winning team in 1996 when he was a senior in high school. He’s now delivered a region championship as a coach.
“I’m proud of these kids,” said Cotrell, who is in his 13th year with Commerce. “Once you’re born here, you’re born a Tiger, that’s what you bleed, black and gold.”
Commerce benefitted from a complete-game performance from starting pitcher Colin Welch, who allowed six hits and two runs, neither of which were earned. The senior left-hander struck out three batters and walked two.
“I can’t say enough about Colin Welch being a competitor,” Cotrell said.
Welch had reached his pitch count limit in the final inning when he forced Mitchell McCullough into a ground out to shortstop Matt Martin to end the game.
At the plate, Martin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Tigers, while Hampton Hutto went 2-for-3- with an RBI. Commerce finished with eight hits.
The Tigers set the tone with three first-inning runs. Matin and Welsh both smashed RBI singles, and Kane Goldman grounded out to short, bringing home Martin.
“We came out swinging that first inning,” Slater said. “That was a big mood setter for the whole game.”
Said Cotrell: “That was big because I think that helped us loosen up a little bit.”
Martin added an RBI single in the top of the second inning, scoring pinch runner J.P. Allen who beat a throw home with a head-first side to push the lead to 4-0.
Social Circle got a run back in the fourth inning with an RBI single from Mason Allen before the Tigers pushed two runs across the plate in the top of the fifth. Hutto ripped an RBI single back up the middle to center field to increase the lead to 5-1. Gray Holbrook followed with a single and pinch runner Alex Rainey charged home on a subsequent error to give the Tigers a five-run lead.
Social Circle mustered a run in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single from McCullough, but Welch retired seven of the final nine batters he faced to end the game.
Slater said the Tigers winning their first region title in a quarter century “was crazy.”
“I’ve never won anything like this before, and I don’t know about everybody else,” he said. “This is a really, really big deal. I don’t think anybody realizes how big of a deal it is, except for us, really.”
Slater added that he “almost teared up" when he saw the trophy.
“Because we ain’t never really won anything because we’ve been in such a tough region with the private schools, but this year we really got to take hold and get after it,” he said.
The region title was especially meaningful for the Tigers as they’ve dedicated their season to late teammate Evan Davis, who passed away in July. Cotrell said players visit Davis’ memorial site before each home game, and the coach still enters Davis’ name on the roster for each game.
“Our kids know that he’s with us every step of the way,” Cotrell said.
Commerce now hopes to make this an even more special season. Following a non-region game with Banks County Saturday (April 24), the Tigers will begin state tournament play. Commerce will have home field advantage for at least the first two rounds.
“This group right here, they’ve got a little bit of spice about them, so they’re not going to be intimidated,” Cotrell said. “I think now that we got past this right here, I think that we’ll be fine, and especially being at home, we’ll be home for quite a while if we take care of business.”
Cotrell said he and the coaching staff have been “riding (the players) pretty hard” ever since the team dropped three lopsided contests during a road trip to Florida in anticipation of what the team would face ahead.
“They’ve bought in, and that’s what made the difference,” he said.
Slater now looks forward to he and his teammates riding the energy of its region title win on into the playoffs.
“Everyone of us loves to compete, everybody loves that kind of energy that we bought in that second game,” he said. “And now that we’re ready for it, we can keep on doing it.”
