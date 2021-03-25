SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
Macy Mullis, Sr.
Madison Co.
The lone member of the Red Raider swimming team, Mullis finished as the Class 4-5A state runner-up in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard backstroke at the GHSA state meet. Mullis was signed with Florida Gulf Coast University.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tess Nunnally, Jefferson
Jefferson coach Tess Nunnally guided the girls’ swimming program to an eighth-place finish in Class 4-5A at the GHSA state meet. She also led the girls’ team to its third-straight victory at the Northwest Georgia Championships and the boys’ team to a runner-up finish at the Northwest Georgia Championship, it’s highest-ever placement at the event.
GIRLS
Lauren Massey, Jr.
Commerce
•11th in the 100-yard freestyle and 17th in the 50-yard freestyle at state.
Lauren Lindsey, Jr.
Commerce
•20th in the 50-yard freestyle at state
•Member of 11th-place 200-yard freestyle relay team and 17th-place 200-yard medley relay team at state.
Janie Davis, Sr.
Jefferson
•Fourth in the 100-yard butterfly and eighth in the 500-yard freestyle at state
•Member of seventh-place 400-yard freestyle relay team and eighth-place 200-yard freestyle relay team at state
Katherine Law, Jr.
Jefferson
•Sixth in 100-yard freestyle and seventh in the 50-yard freestyle at state
•Member of seventh-place 400-yard freestyle relay team and eighth-place 200-yard freestyle relay team at state
Alyssa Bartoletta, Jr.
Jefferson
•Seventh in the 200-yard freestyle at state
•Member of seventh-place 400-yard freestyle relay team, eighth-place 200-yard freestyle relay team and 14th-place 200-yard medley relay team at state
Makaylee Cain, Fr.
Jefferson
•19th in the 100-yard breaststroke at state
•Member of 14th-place 200-yard medley relay team at state
BOYS
Austin Ackerman, Jr.
East Jackson
•14th in the 500-yard freestyle and 16th in the 100-yard breaststroke at state
Samuel Bilyashveych, Fr..
Jackson Co.
•Ninth in the 100-yard backstroke and 13th in the 200-yard individual medley at state
Brandon Hailey, Jr.
Jefferson
•20th at state meet in 100-yard breaststroke
