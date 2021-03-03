To put in perspective how long it’s been since the Commerce girls’ basketball team has played in the Final Four, coach Brad Puckett offered a historical reference.
“Our social studies guy who does our PA announcing, he said the Berlin Wall was still up the last time we were in the Final Four,” Puckett said. “I thought, ‘Yeah, that’s true.’”
Commerce last played in the state semifinals in 1989, but that drought is history now after the Tigers (19-10) defeated Turner County 55-47 at home Wednesday (March 3) in the girls’ Class A-Public quarterfinals.
No. 2 seed Commerce will play No. 1 seed Calhoun County (12-1) either Friday or Saturday on the road with a berth in the state finals on the line.
Puckett said he’s rarely an outwardly emotional person, but said he shed a few tears of joy after the monumental win.
“It was beyond these girls’ wildest dreams to be in the Final Four,” Puckett said.
Three Tigers reached double figures Wednesday as Commerce won for the 17th time in its last 19 games. Bryanna Sanders led the Tigers with 17 points, followed by Carson Hobbs, who had 15 points, and Maggie Mullis, who finished with 10 points.
“It feels awesome,” Sanders said of the program returning to the Final Four. “It feels great, especially to come out here and do it my last year because I’ve only made the state tournament one year, so this is the furthest I’ve gotten, and it feels great.”
It was another hard-won postseason victory for the Tigers.
The contest was tied 9-9 after a quarter and 24-24 at the half before Turner County jumped ahead 34-29 with 2:23 left in the third quarter. But Sanders hit a free throw and later scored a basket at the very end of the period, sparking a pivotal 9-0 run that gave the Tigers a 38-34 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Commerce then finished off Turner County by going 15-for-22 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Puckett praised his team’s performance in the historic win.
“It was probably the most complete game without a doubt, of all the games we’ve played, without a doubt the most compete game we’ve played — I mean hands down,” he said.
This story will be updated. Check back later for more on Commerce’s quarterfinals win over Turner County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.