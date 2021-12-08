Commerce and East Jackson finally know which regions they will compete in next year.
The GHSA reclassification committee met on Wednesday (Dec. 8), resulting in new alignments for Class AAA, Class AA and Class A. East Jackson remains in Class AA, while Commerce joins the newly formed Class A D1. Both teams will compete in Region 8.
The new alignments are a result of changes made to Class A. Gone is the public/private split, now the class is broken into two subclasses based on enrollment.
The change affected Class AAA and Class AA since several private schools moved into higher classes because of the out-of-district multiplier. Athens Academy, Fellowship Christian and Providence Christian join East Jackson in Region 8-AA. Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula leaps to Class AAA.
New regions alignments
Non football schools marked by *
REGION 8-AA
•Athens Academy
•Banks County
•East Jackson
•Fellowship Christian
•Providence Christian
•Union County
East Jackson initially dropped from Class AAA on Nov. 10 when it accepted an opening Class AA. The Eagles wanted to drop classes to find a more favorable region. In football, Region 8-AAA had three teams (Hart County, Monroe Area and Oconee County) ranked in the top 10 during the regular season.
When proposed regions were announced prior to the changes to Class A, East Jackson was going to join a region topped by Rabun County, Elbert County and Union County. Overall, the region was going to be more favorable than Region 8-AAA, but the Eagles still would have dealt with a powerhouse program.
Thanks to the shuffling of the lower three classes, East Jackson avoids Elbert County, Hart County, Monroe Area, Oconee County, Rabun County and Stephens County.
REGION 8-A D1
•Athens Christian
•Barrow*
•Commerce
•Elbert County
•Rabun County
•Tallulah Falls*
Commerce appealed to drop to Class A D2, but was denied by the reclassification committee. The Tigers enter a region with only three other football schools, but two of those are among the best football programs in the state (Elbert County and Rabun County). Commerce also reunites with former region rival Athens Christian.
