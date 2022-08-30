Paige Vickery was like most little girls and wanted to follow in her sister's footsteps. At the age of six, after watching her sister play the game of softball, she decided that was the sport she wanted to be a part of.
Although Vickery didn’t start out like most. “I didn’t start out with t-ball, I went straight into 8u. I have played up my whole life,” Vickery explained.
From rec ball to different travel teams Vickery has done it all. She is now a part of a team called Tennessee Mojo. The organization is based out of Tennessee but she plays for the Georgia team.
In November of 2019 Vickery endured her first knee injury. “I was in eighth grade and we were in Madison, Georgia. It honestly all happened so fast I don’t remember much but I dislocated my knee,” Vickery said.
Vickery did not have to go through surgery but did go through extensive rehab. Her freshman year on the way to Columbus, Georgia, she was on the softball bus having a great time with her team until she endured yet another knee injury.
“Freshman year we were on the bus and I think we hit a bump in Atlanta. I was standing up on the bus having a great time with my friends and I came back on my leg weird and my knee dislocated to the opposite side of last time,” Vickery stated.
Ultimately after the second time the injury occurred Vickery underwent MPFL surgery. She now has metal around her knee to help stabilize it.
Vickery went through rehab for eight months and still to this day in her senior year goes to therapy/training one day a week.
During the recovery period Vickery’s teammates pushed her to fight through and return back to the field, but there is also one other special person that she could not have done it without.
“My Dad has been my coach since I was six. He has always pushed me to be better and better. He will make facial expressions at me on the field and I know exactly what they mean,” Vickery explained.
Throughout the entirety of the process Vickery explains that she just had to have faith. “I just had to put my faith into God because without him I wouldn’t have known what to do.”
But, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel and Vickery was able to see that shortly after. “It made me push myself to be a better person and a better softball player. It made me want to work harder to accomplish my dreams,” Vickery said.
Vickery stated, “the one positive I learned from this injury is to not take anything for granted because you never know when something is going to happen.”
Now in her senior softball season at Commerce High School Vickery will sign to play collegiate softball with Anderson University later in the year.
Vickery is having a stellar senior season and even accomplished something that she explained being her “proudest moment.”
“My proudest moment actually just happened. Last Wednesday I hit three home runs in our game against Lake Oconee Academy. The last one that I hit over was a walk off and helped our team win.”
Vickery said she has a routine she must follow before every game in order to succeed. “My hair always has to be braided so my mom braids it and my parents and I always pray before my games.”
