At six years old Brayden Phillips developed his love for the sport of wrestling. From a young age he knew this was the sport he would find success.
Phillips as a young boy always looked up to his father and that is how he got his start in wrestling. “My dad wrestled when he was in high school and as soon as I could start I did,” Phillips explained.
Fast forward 12 years later, he is now in his senior season of wrestling at Commerce High School. “It has been a very good 12 years of wrestling,” Phillips said.
Phillips has high expectations for himself this season and the stakes are even higher being this is his last season. “I want to win a state championship. My most important goal is just building a better culture around the team right now. If we could get a team championship this year or even when I am gone that would make me even more happy,” Phillips said.
A state title has been a personal goal of Phillips throughout the entirety of his high school career. Phillips has come super close the last few years placing third, fifth and second in three years.
“Freshman year classes got shifted and I ended up wrestling 170. I realized very early on that it was hard wrestling adults as a kid. I did really well and got third that year. That was a big accomplishment for me. I went to 160 as a sophomore and I got disqualified at the semi finals on an illegal slam call. That was heartbreaking. I really thought that that was going to be the year that I started my state championship run. Last year I did really well and I got injured the week before the state tournament and suffered a sprained ankle. I wasn't able to practice all week and I was wrestling up a weight class. The weight cut wasn't very difficult. I made it all the way to the finals and lost by one point. That was pretty heartbreaking too. But, all of that just kind of motivates me now to push myself and the team to become better,” Phillips discussed.
Phillips, in his senior year, is on the hunt for a chance at a state title one more time. “There have been a lot of emotions there. I wouldn’t say anxiety but a great deal of stress being that this is my last season. I’m just really excited to see how the team does,” Phillips said.
Over Phillips’ career he has faced adversity with tough losses that have helped him become an even bigger leader and role model for his team. Phillips described being a leader as “one of the best feelings.”
“I feel that everybody kind of looks up to me and I love having that weight on my shoulders. I like to be the example for all the young kids in the room and show them that it's not as bad as most people say it is. We all have to push and we can all become a lot better. I just want everybody to understand that and see that. I think every body is receiving that really well and I'm really proud of everybody,” Phillips said.
Phillips gives much credit to head coach Chance McClure. “It's been a very good blessing to have him. He's very understanding, but he doesn’t take it easy on me. McClure has been that guy for me. He's always pushed me and been there for me. I've always had somebody that I can confidently talk to and push me. I know that he's there to better me in every way and he's just been the best mentor and role model to me.
