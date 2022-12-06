At six years old Brayden Phillips developed his love for the sport of wrestling. From a young age he knew this was the sport he would find success.

Phillips as a young boy always looked up to his father and that is how he got his start in wrestling. “My dad wrestled when he was in high school and as soon as I could start I did,” Phillips explained.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.