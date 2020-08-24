When Commerce’s Emma Davis stepped to the plate back on Aug. 11 with the bases loaded at Towns County, she was calm, and she was confident.
She also felt a sense of what might happen.
“I just walked up there and it’s like I had that feeling that I felt a home run coming,” Davis said.
Less than a month removed from her twin brother Evan’s death, Davis was batting for the first time since that tragedy.
“It wasn’t that feeling that, ‘Ooh, I want to hit one,’ it was the feeling that I felt it, and that I felt my brother’s presence there,” Davis explained. “And it was like he’s here, and I know it’s going to happen.”
She was right.
In storybook fashion, Davis swatted the third pitch she saw out of the park, hitting a grand slam in her first at bat of the season.
Coach Melissa Mullis said she couldn’t believe what she had just seen.
“It was almost kind of surreal to be honest … We all just kind of sat there for a minute and were like, ‘Did that really happen?” Mullis said.
Davis, a senior third baseman for the Tigers, said she’s coping by taking life one day at a time since her brother died in an automobile accident on July 15. Davis was also in the vehicle but sustained minor injuries.
“I used to live two days ahead,” Davis said. “But then I realized, after everything happened, that I have to live by the day. I have to plan my day out day-by-day, and when I just need help, I just look to God to help me through the day.”
Davis missed all of last year due to an ACL tear sustained in a scrimmage game. Then, July’s tragedy occurred. So, when that opening-day at bat at Towns County came around, it carried plenty of emotional weight. New regulations for softball due to COVID-19 prevented a group celebration, but when Davis’ shot cleared the left-field fence, it proved to be a poignant moment not only for Davis, but the entire Commerce team.
“Everybody had to contain themselves,” Mullis said, “and then everybody started crying because we all realized that something beautiful happened because this season is for Evan, and Emma is playing for Evan, and we’re playing for Evan.”
Davis said she and Evan — a standout Commerce baseball standout — were connected “since we were in the womb.”
She said anyone who saw the two might have assume they didn’t get along due to their motivation to one-up the other, but that’s simply how these competitive twins bonded.
“He would always pick on me, so I would pick on him back,” Davis said. “And so he would hit a home run, and I would be like, ‘OK, I can do that, too.’ So, I’d go and I’d hit one.”
“But our bond was just like a special bond that we shared together,” Davis added, “and so this has just been hard.”
But being a part of a team has helped her cope. Her teammates were immediately at her side following the accident in July.
“Coach Mullis asked me if I wanted them to come over, and I was like, ‘Please, I need the distraction, I need girls my age to come be around me and hang out with me,’ and they all came,” Davis said.
The Commerce community has mirrored the softball team’s response. Davis said she and Evan would walk the halls last year “and it was just like nothing.” But now the resounding message everywhere has been “we’ve got your back.”
“This community is very loving, very supportive,” Davis said. “Evan didn’t think he was known in Commerce, but his death, the whole town was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ They were shocked. It’s amazing how much they’ve supported me and my family.”
With a team and community behind her, Davis has gotten off to a fast start, hitting .500 with six RBIs through the Tigers’ first five games.
Davis credits that start to sheer determination to return from her injury. She was cleared to begin hitting again in early July.
“You can ask my parents, I was like when they said I could start hitting, I was like ‘Dad, let’s go to the cages.’”
As for the injury, Davis was securing a game-ending catch in a scrimmage against Jefferson in Aug. 2019 when it happened. She said she heel-clicked when she jumped and came down on her left leg.
“And my knees automatically cave in, and so my knee gave away,” Davis said.
All of her weight crashed onto her knee, leaving her with the torn ACL and a torn lateral meniscus. Season over.
“It was tough, but then I thought, ‘I’m not going to focus on myself. I’m going to focus on my team,’” Davis said. “I’m going to do what’s best for my team, and I wasn’t going to dwell on my injury.”
Commerce responded by going 23-9, advancing to Columbus and finishing third in Class A-Public.
“I was like I wish I could have been a part of it, but they did it without me,” Davis said. “That just shows what they can do, and they didn’t rely on me. They didn’t break down when I broke down.”
Now healthy, Davis said one of her goals is to fulfill one of her brother’s. She said Evan wanted to set a home record at Commerce. Now Davis aims to do that in softball. The single-season record is eight — which was, ironically, Evan’s jersey number. Davis needs eight more to surpass that mark (currently held by Harlee Ingram).
“And so that’s what I was going to do for softball is that I’m going to break the home run record here at Commerce,” Davis said.
Meanwhile, Mullis said rallying around Davis has changed her team, which is off to a 4-1 start.
“I’ve never seen them let down their guards and truly embrace one another and not get caught up in the little things that really don’t matter … This has been the first time I’ve seen them gel in a unique way,” she said.
“I think they are able to love one another because there’s a purpose beyond them,” she added.
And Davis has, no doubt, found her purpose. She remembers crossing home plate after her grand slam against Towns County.
“I hit home plate and I was like, ‘That was for my brother,’” Davis said. “I was like, ‘I did it for him, and this year I’m playing for him.’”
Now, “every second of every game and practice” this year is for Evan.
“If something doesn’t go right, it’s just like, ‘I’ve got the next one,’” she said. “So, it’s just for him in everything I do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.