Heres's a rundown of local high school football action for Friday, Sept. 25:
Commerce 55, Elbert County 28
In the first meeting between these programs in 67 years, Commerce and Elbert County made up for lost time by racking up 83 total points as the Tigers won 55-28 Friday (Sept. 25) at home.
The Tigers sprinted out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and pulled away late to move to 3-1 on the season.
After being held to 67 total yards last week against Athens Academy, a quartet of Tiger ball carriers helped Commerce roll up 557 yards rushing. Three Tigers ran for over 100 yards — Dreylan Martin (186 yards), Trey Huff (132 yards) and Sammy Brown (122 yards) — while a fourth nearly passed the century mark as Tyelon Brock finished with 96 yards.
All four scored two touchdowns each.
Elbert County pulled to with seven points in the third quarter with a touchdown at the 8:02 mark, making the score 35-28. But the Tigers responded with touchdown runs from Brown (46 yards), Huff (one yard) and Brock (66 yards) to win the game going away.
Commerce is off next week. It returns to action Oct. 9 against Mt. Paran on the road.
Jefferson 40, Mountain View 7
Jefferson (3-0) disposed of another Class AAAAAAA opponent, trouncing visiting Mountain View 40-7 behind another big night from Malaki Starks Friday (Sept. 25).
Starks rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, which included a 73-yard touchdown run, and also threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Kolton Jones.
Starks' 73-yard touchdown gave Jefferson its first points of the night. He also had a 21-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
The night included a 25-yard pick six from Jordan Perry.
The Dragons finished with 299 yards on the ground. Reese Johnson added 70 yards on eight carries. Carter Stephenson ran for 42 yards on five carries, including a 16-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Paxton Corkery also had a third-quarter rushing touchdown (three yards).
The Dragons threw for a season-high 89 yards in the win.
Jefferson led 40-0 in the fourth quarter before the Bears (1-3) got on the board with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Payne to Mossiah Carter.
Paired with its 61-7 victory over Class AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett on Sept. 11, Jefferson won its two games against teams from the state's highest classification by a combined 101-14.
Jefferson is scheduled to play on Oct. 2 on the road against Hart County, which canceled its game with Greater Atlanta Christian tonight due to a COVID-19 exposure issue.
Franklin Co. 14, Jackson Co. 13
After suffering a close loss last week, Jackson County (1-2) came up on the short end of a tight ball game again.
Franklin County scored the go-ahead touchdown with approximately five minutes left in the game and held off the Panthers to pick up a 14-13 win.
Jackson County held a 13-0 in the third quarter. Quarterback Conner Bejin scored on a one-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and then added a 16-yard touchdown run with 4:07 remaining in the third.
Franklin County, however, picked up its first points of the night with a touchdown with 17 seconds remaining in the third quarter and then scored the decisive touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
Jackson County opens Region 8-AAAAA play next Friday (Oct. 2), hosting Walnut Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.