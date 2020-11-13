Here's a rundown of local high school football for Nov. 13:
Greenbrier 26, Jackson Co. 12
The Panthers' playoff hopes took a major hit with a 14-point road loss Friday on a two-hour road trip to the Augusta area.
La'Travious Ransom scored on a 15-yard touchdown run and Ayden Griswold kicked field goals of 35 and 30 yards in the first half, but Jackson County couldn't muster any points in the second half to overtake Greenbrier, which improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in region play.
Jackson County (3-6, 2-4 Region 8-AAAAA) closes the regular season next week (Nov. 20) at home against Apalachee.
Commerce 28, Washington-Wilkes 17
Commerce (8-1, 4-0 Region 8-A Public) shut out the Washington-Wilkes over the final two quarters, and Trey Huff scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a major 28-17 region win Friday (Nov. 13).
The win moves No. 4-ranked Commerce into sole possession of first-place in Region 8-A Public, though the Tigers must beat Lincoln County next week (Nov. 20, 8 p.m.) at home to win its first region title since 2003.
Commerce rushed for 343 yards Friday, led by Sammy Brown’s 117 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries, as the visiting Tigers notched their sixth-straight win. Huff finished with 67 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 15 attempts. Elijah Burns rushed for 88 yards on 11 carries, including a 42-yard run that set up a touchdown.
Hart Co. 49, East Jackson 9
Randy Smith kicked a first-quarter field goal and R.J. White scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter, but the rest of the night belonged to Hart County in a 40-point win at East Jackson.
The Eagles (1-7, 0-4 Region 8-AAA) close the season next week (Nov. 20) on the road at Stephens County.
Jefferson has unexpected night off
The Dragons found out Friday afternoon that their game with North Oconee would be a late scratch after the Titans canceled the game.
North Oconee reported one case of COVID-19 and multiple related quarantines, forcing it to call off the region contest.
A Region 8-AAAA title was on the line tonight for Jefferson.
The region has awarded forfeit wins this season if an opponent has been unable to play a game. Based on that criteria, Jefferson would move to 9-0 and 5-0 in Region 8-AAAA play, clinching its third region title in five seasons and seventh in the last 13 years.
Jefferson is scheduled to complete its regular season next Friday (Nov. 20) at Madison County.
