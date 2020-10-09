Commerce 41, Mt. Paran 9
Commerce dominated its road trip to Metro Atlanta, getting touchdowns from six different Tigers in a convincing 41-9 win at Mt. Paran Christian Friday (Oct. 9).
Dreylan Martin, Sammy Brown, Jake Frates, Michael Sherman, Elijah Burns and Trey Huff all found the end zone as Commerce improved to 4-1 on the year.
Commerce finished with 205 yards rushing, led by Huff who had 58 yard on nine carries. Brown added 55 yards on seven carries. Huff was 4-of-6 passing for 113 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown pass to Frates. Frates led Commerce with 52 receiving yards on two catches.
Martin (3-yard run) and Brown (18-yard run) both scored in the first quarter, while Frates (40-yard catch), Sherman (2-yard run) and Burns (10-yard run) all scored in the second quarter as the Tigers led 34-3 at the half. Huff provided the Tigers’ lone second-half score, with a two-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
This was the Tigers’ final non-region game before opening region play next week (Oct. 16) at home against Greene County.
Jefferson 40, Flowery Branch 10
In a battle of the two top-10 teams in Region 8-AAAA, the No. 2-ranked Jefferson (5-0) routed No. 6-ranked Flowery Branch 40-10 Friday (Oct. 9) on the road in a region opener that ended up more lopsided than expected.
Quarterback Malaki Starks ran for 131 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns on another prolific night for the five-star prospect. Kolton Jones added 57 yards on nine carries, while Reese Johnson ran for 55 yards on 11 attempts with a touchdown.
The dominant performance included a third-quarter field goal block from Nick Evans that was returned by Kam Robinson 70-yard for a touchdown.
Carter Stephenson also scored, running in from five yards out late in the fourth quarter for the Dragons’ final points of the night.
Jefferson was scheduled to play East Hall next week (Oct. 16), but the Vikings were forced to cancel that game due to COVID-19 exposure protocol.
Clarke Central 38, Jackson Co. 10
Jackson County’s La’Travious Ransom scored on a long touchdown run in the second quarter, but the rest of the highlights belonged to Clarke Central Friday in a 38-10 win in Athens.
With the Panthers trailing 24-3 in the second quarter, Ransom broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run with 3:45 left in the half, but Clarke Central scored before the half to push the lead to 31-10.
The Gladiators added a fourth-quarter touchdown as Clarke Central handed Jackson County (2-3, 1-1 Region 8-AAAAA) its first region loss of the season.
The Panthers are off week before hosting Johnson on Oct. 23.
Rabun Co. 70, East Jackson 36
East Jackson’s home game with Rabun County didn’t lack for points. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the majority of them belonged to Rabun County.
East Jackson fell 70-36 Friday (Oct. 9) to the visiting Wildcats, quarterbacked by five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton, who has already committed to South Carolina.
Rabun County, ranked No. 3 in Class AA, scored the first 28 points before the Eagles got on the board with a second-quarter touchdown pass from Greg Huggs to Ethan Ardis.
East Jackson trailed 56-15 at the half and then 70-22 early in the fourth quarter before running back Marques Greene tacked on two touchdowns.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Eagles (1-3), who open region play next week (Oct. 16) at home against Class AAA No. 3-ranked Oconee County.
