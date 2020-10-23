Here’s a rundown of football in the county for Friday (Oct. 23):
Commerce 55, Towns Co. 7
Commerce scored 41 unanswered points to turn a 14-7 game into a rout in a 55-7 victory over Towns County Friday (Oct. 23) at home.
The Tigers rolled up 425 yards rushing in moving to 6-1. Commerce has scored at least 50 points twice this season.
Freshman Sammy Brown ran for 167 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and caught a touchdown pass, while Tyleon Brock added 95 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
Quarterback Trey Huff ran for two touchdowns and threw for another.
Brown scored on a six-yard run in the first quarter, followed by a 76-yard jaunt from Brock to put the Tigers up 14-0. Towns County converted a fourth-and-long with a touchdown pass early in the second quarter, cutting the lead to 14-7. But it was all Commerce the rest of the night.
Huff scored from four yards out, followed by a 7-yard score from Elijah Burns and then a 2-yard scoring run by Huff to extend the lead to 35-7. Huff then threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Brown as the Tigers took a 41-7 lead at the half.
Michael Sherman scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter, and Colton Hill scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter to cap off the rout.
Commerce faces Social Circle Nov. 6 on the road.
Jefferson 49, Cedar Shoals 0
Jefferson’s dominant defense posted its first shutout of the year as the No. 2-ranked Dragons blanked region opponent Cedar Shoals 49-0 Friday (Oct. 23) at home.
Jefferson (7-0, 3-0 Region 8-AAAA), which led 42-0 at the half, limited the Jaguars to 105 total yards and forced two turnovers on homecoming night. The Dragons surrendered just three firsts downs. Jefferson managed another non-offensive touchdown, too, when Jaheim Hardy returned a fumble 12 yards for a first-quarter touchdown.
Offensively, quarterback Malaki Starks ran for 117 yards on 12 carries with a 4-yard touchdown run and threw for two more scores, a 27-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Neese and a 22-yard touchdown throw to Levin Jones.
Starks finished 3-of-5 passing for 69 yards.
Carter Stephenson (two yards) and Jordan Perry (six yards) scored second-half touchdowns.
Dragon lineman Brian Habeck also scored, recovering a fumble for a 5-yard touchdown.
Jefferson is off next week and will play Chestatee at home on Nov. 6.
Jackson Co. 43, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Bo Reeves returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown to get the Panthers on the board and the highlights didn’t stop there as Jackson County throttled winless Johnson-Gainesville 43-0 Friday (Oct. 23) at home.
More big plays followed Reeves' punt return: a 55-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Maxey to Anthony Finley, touchdown runs of 45 and 83 yards from La’Travious Ransom and a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jake Stinchcomb to Reeves, following a safety.
Stincomb also had a 2-yard touchdown run.
Jackson County (3-3, 2-1 Region 8-AAAAA) hosts Loganville next week (Oct. 30).
Monroe Area 42, East Jackson 13
Monroe Area sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Anderson threw touchdown passes of 15, 20 and 40 yards, while Mason Byron scored on a long kickoff return and added a second-half touchdown as the visiting Purple Hurricanes beat East Jackson 42-13 Friday (Oct. 23).
The Eagles, who were without five starters, got a 1-yard touchdown run from Marques Green and a 70-yard touchdown pass from Greg Huggs to R.J. White.
East Jackson is off next week before facing Franklin County (Nov. 6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.