•Region: 8-A D1
•All-time record: 135-78
•Accomplishments: 2012 AA State Champions, 10 region championships
•Head coach: Mark Hollars (second year at Commerce)
•2021 record: 6-5
•Key Players: Jaiden Daniels, So., RB-CB; Ivy Tolbert, Jr., K; Jaccari Huff, So., RB/OLB; Colton Hill, Sr., TE/DE; Cole Hill, Sr., TE/LB; Caleb Lovin, Sr., WR/S; Cohen Thomason, Sr., WR/S; Hampton Hutto, Sr., OG/DT, Coleson Smith, Sr., QB/OLB, John Paul Allen, Jr., QB/CB, Jack Fagan, Zander McLane, Braxton Epps, Dante Smith
•Strengths: Coach Hollars considers his teams play action passing a huge strength going into the upcoming season.
•Mark your Calendar: Commerce is in a new region this season. The first 7 games of the season are non-region games. Starting Oct. 14 Commerce begins region play against Athens Christian. The last three games of the season will all be region play.
•Outlook: Coach Hollars, the coaching staff and players are excited for the upcoming season. Their outlook each week is to come out and play well each week. Their goal is to keep chopping and getting better each week. Players have to step up as leaders and the team has to grow closer together each week in order to find the success Coach Hollars and his staff want to see during this upcoming season.
