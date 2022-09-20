The Commerce Tigers notched another win on homecoming night against the Lincoln County Red Devils 28-12 at Ray Lamb Stadium.
Commerce quickly made it to the end zone in the second quarter to give them a 7-0 lead over the Red Devils. Before the half the Tigers added on another touchdown to give them a 14-0 edge over the Red Devils.
