Here’s a look at action from Aug. 11:
SOFTBALL
•Commerce 16, Towns Co. 1: Led by a grand slam from Emma Davis in her first at-bat of the year, the Tigers (1-0) rolled to season-opening, five-inning, run-rule victory over region opponent Towns County on the road.
Davis went 2-for-2 with four RBIs as the No. 4-ranked Tigers pounded out 11 hits in the win. Rachel Morgan went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs, while Anna Taylor went 2-for-4 and scored three runs scored. Carson Hobbs (1-for-1, three runs), Paige Vickery (1-for-3, two runs) and Landry Kate Martin (1-for-3) each had two RBIs.
Tiger pitching limited Towns County to two hits. Morgan threw the first two innings, allowing a hit and striking out three. Lexi Darnell threw the final three innings, allowing a hit, one earned run and a walk, while striking out four.
Commerce returns to action Thursday (Aug. 13) at East Jackson at 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
•Commerce falls to Franklin Co., Madison Co. in inaugural matches: Commerce’s first-year volleyball team played its historic first matches, falling to Madison County and then match host Franklin County.
The Tigers lost to Madison County 25-10, 25-14 and Franklin County 25-14, 25-16.
Commerce (0-2) returns to action Aug. 18 at Cedar Shoals against Cedar Shoals (5 p.m.) and West Hall (6 p.m.)
