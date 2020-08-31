Aug. 29
Softball
•Starr’s Mill 8, Commerce 5: Commerce fell to 6-3 on the year after a loss to Starr’s Mill in the final game of a weekend tournament at North Oconee. Gabbie Deaton was 2-for-2, while Carson Hobbs was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Starr’s Mill led 5-3 after four innings, but put up three scores in the top of the fifth inning to put some distance between itself and the Tigers.
•Commerce 10, Lanier 3: Prior to losing to Starr’s Mill, The Tigers pounded out 13 hits in a win over the Class AAAAAA Longhorns.
Carson Hobbs went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Rachel Morgan, Kylee Taylor and Landry Kate Martin each went 2-for-3. Taylor and Martin both drove in runs. Paige Vickery was 1-for-3 with three RBIs, while Gabbie Deaton was 1-for4 with two RBIs.
Morgan allowed three runs (two earned), six hits and three walks while striking out six batters in seven innings of work.
The contest was tied 1-1 until the Tigers struck for two runs in the top of the fifth and four more in the top of the sixth to break the game open.
Aug. 28
Softball
•Vidalia 1, Commerce 0: The Tigers lost a pitchers’ duel to Vidalia in a weekend tournament at Mill Creek. Carson Hobbs went six innings, allowing just four hits and the game’s only run in the third inning. She walked no batters and stuck out five. Meanwhile, Commerce was limited to a single hit.
Volleyball
•Walnut Grove 2, Commerce 0: Commerce lost a non-area home match, falling to the Warriors 25-9, 25-14.
