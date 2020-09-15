The Commerce softball team capped a four-game stint in a tournament in Carrollton with an 11-4 loss to Heard County Saturday (Sept. 12). The Tigers went 1-2-1 in the tournament.
Commerce (10-6-1, 7-0 Region 8-A Public) fell behind 5-0 in the third inning and never came closer than three runs in the loss. Emma Davis led the Tigers, going 3-for-3. Gabbie Deaton went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Carson Hobbs was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Tigers claimed their only win of the tournament earlier in the day, beating Northwest Whitfield 5-4.
Commerce broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the bottom of the third — when Kylee Tayler and Paige Vickery drew bases-loaded walks — and hung on to win the game. Davis went 2-for-3 in the victory. Hobbs threw five innings for the win, allowing six hits, four runs (all earned) with six strikeouts and two walks.
Before that, the Tigers lost to Carrollton 10-5 on Friday (Sept. 11). Commerce led 5-3 in the fourth inning, but Carrollton scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning and added two more in the fifth inning.
Graci West went 3-for-3, Kylee Taylor went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Deaton was 2-for-3 and Kendall Peters went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Commerce tied Newnan 6-6 earlier on Friday (Sept. 11) in its tournament opener, scoring six unanswered runs to earn the draw. The Tigers trailed 6-0 in the first inning. Deaton went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Davis and Vickery both went 2-for-3.
The Tigers return to play Thursday at 7 p.m. at home against region opponent Towns County.
VOLLEYBALL: Tigers win first set in school history, lose match
The first-year Commerce volleyball team fell to Monsignor Donovan Saturday (Sept. 12) but managed to make some history in the loss.
The Tigers took the second set, 25-18, claiming their first victory in a set in program history. Commerce, however, lost the match 3-1. The Tigers lost the other sets 25-13, 25-19, 25-14.
