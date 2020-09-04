Commerce distance-running standout Brandon Martin ran to a second-place finish at a Thursday (Sept. 3) cross country meet at North Oconee High School.
Martin finished with a time of 16:20.19, placing behind meet winner Luke Gaddis of Chestatee, who ran a 15:53.61.
Commerce, the only Class A teaming the meet, finished 10th out of 11 teams in the team standings in the top-tier varsity race. Two varsity races were held.
Placing behind Martin and adding points for the Tigers were J.J. Morris (29th, 18:34.57), Josh Zelaya (67th, 20:15.29), Kade Morgan (68th, 20:17.07) and Cayden Lord (72nd, 20:48.59).
On the girls’ side, Commerce also finished 10th out of 11 teams in the top-tier varsity race for the girls. Paden Bell ran the top time for the Tigers, finishing 15th with a time of 21:55.52. Following here were Ermay Vazquez (52nd, 25:11.90), Angel Hart (66th, 27:22.31), Rachel English (74th, 29:44.66) and Hannah English (75th, 29:45.36).
SOFTBALL: Tigers fall 9-1 to Union Co.
The Commerce softball team suffered a 9-1 road loss outside of region play to Union County Thursday (Sept. 3). The Panthers are ranked No. 6 in Class AA, according to MaxPreps.com.
Commerce (7-4) trailed 3-1 until the bottom of the fourth inning when Union County scored six runs, bring the run-rule into effect the following inning.
The Tigers were limited to three hits.
Commerce returns to action Tuesday (Sept. 8) at 7 p.m. for a non-region game against Flowery Branch at home.
