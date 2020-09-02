Here are results from Sept. 1 Commerce sports action:
Rachel Morgan threw a five-inning no-hitter Tuesday (Sept. 1) as the Commerce softball team rolled past region opponent Washington-Wilkes 10-0.
Morgan struck out eight batters and allowed just two talks as the Tigers (7-3) improved to 5-0 in Region 8-A Public play.
Emma Davis (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) and Maggie Mullis (1-for-3, 2 RBIs) both hit home runs for Commerce, which finished with 12 hits.
Gabbie Deaton went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Paige Vickery was 2-for-2.
Commerce returns to action Thursday (Sept. 3) at Union County at 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
•Franklin Co. 2, Commerce 0; Athens Christian 2, Commerce 0: Commerce fell to 0-9 on the year with a pair of home losses outside of area play.
The Tigers lost to Franklin County 25-19, 25-22 and then fell to Athens Christian 25-14, 25-9.
Commerce begins area play Tuesday (Sept. 8) against Putnam County (5 p.m) and Oglethorpe County (7 p.m.) at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.