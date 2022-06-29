Russ Gregg came back home to Commerce High School in 2017 with the mindset to turn the basketball program at his alma mater around. Gregg was able to take the Tigers from only winning 10 games in three years to a sweet sixteen appearance this past basketball season.
On June 16, after successfully accomplishing exactly what he promised to do, Gregg stepped down as head coach at CHS to start a new venture as head coach of the boy’s basketball program at Greenwood High School in Greenwood, South Carolina. “I think the biggest thing I am excited about is playing and coaching at a higher level. I am also thrilled that most of my players here just play basketball and are not multi-sport athletes,” Gregg said.
Upon returning home, the CHS basketball program was at an all-time low and Gregg knew he had a gift to rebuild programs. “I just enjoy it. It gets me going. I feel like it takes a special person to be able to do that and I am thankful for the niche to be able to do that. I am a firm believer that change makes you better,” Gregg explained.
Before returning to CHS Gregg spent 15 years coaching at the collegiate level. He spent six of those years as head coach of the women’s basketball program at Erskine. Even after 15 years at a higher coaching level Gregg was not ready to give coaching up yet.
“I enjoy the rebuilding process and it keeps coaching exciting for me,” Gregg expressed.
Coming back to Commerce was for much more than basketball. Gregg’s mother was diagnosed with ALS.
“In 2017 my mother was diagnosed with ALS. It just so happened that the job opened up in Commerce. It was a situation where it allowed me to come home and take care of my mom as well as follow in my dad’s footsteps of coaching at CHS,” Gregg said.
Following his dad as head coach at CHS was not as easy as most would anticipate. “It was a little difficult honestly. He was there for so long and a good bit of his former players are still around. It just meant more because of the connection and me attending school there,” Gregg stated.
Gregg pointed to several accomplishments that make him proud. “Definitely making it to the sweet sixteen this past year. In my first year coaching here we beat Jackson County two times who is sort of a rival for us. That was exciting. Also winning our first conference game in 2019. But the sweet sixteen appearance was definitely one of the sweeter moments,” Gregg said.
After turning the program around at CHS Gregg is now going to rebuild another basketball program. “I am thrilled to start over again with the rebuilding process of another program. It is just very exciting,” Gregg said.
Greenwood went 10-16 on the season this past year. “There is a lot of room for improvement and I am just excited.”
Gregg said, “I would not have just left CHS for anywhere. After calling this place home for 12 years previously it is almost like I am just going home again.”
Gregg is thrilled for the new opportunity that lies ahead of him. “I am so appreciative of the Commerce community. I am not leaving Commerce because of anything they did. I am leaving to tackle a new challenge,” Gregg expressed.
