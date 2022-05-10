Jefferson athletes qualify for 33 spots at state meet
The Jefferson track and field athletes qualified for 33 spots in the Class AAAA state meet in Albany during this past Saturday's (May 7) sectional meet at North Oconee.
The state meet will be held May 12-14.
Jada Pittman led the girls’ team with a first-place finish in the long jump (18-8) along with fourth-place finishes in the 100 meters (12.28) and triple jump (36-4.75). Jefferson female athletes qualified for 21 spots at the state meet.
“I couldn't be more excited following our sectional meet,” Jefferson girls’ coach Josh Mize said. “Our team had a tremendous day, and we are taking a huge group to the state meet in Albany. Our kids put themselves in a position to challenge for a spot on the podium on Saturday. I was impressed by their focus and determination.”
On the boys’ side, Jordan Perry grabbed a first-place finish in the long jump (22-4), while Matthew Schroeder won the 1,600 meters (4:34.42) and the 4 x 800 meter team (8:30.75) also placed first.
Other Jefferson state qualifiers were:
•Kiley Powell, sixth, girls’ 800 meters (2:33.71).
•Emily Byrd, seventh, girls’ 800 meters (2:34.06).
•Katherine Law, second, girls’ 1,600 meters (5:23.96); second, girls’ 3,200 meters (11:45.05).
•Audrey Etris, sixth, girls’ 3,200 meters (13:07.32).
•Lauren Hailey, eighth, girls’ 3,200 meters (13:31.58).
•Josie Loggins, third, girls’ 300-meter hurdles (46.23); sixth, girls’ 100-meter hurdles (15.64).
•Aleah Benton, seventh, girls’ long jump (17-3); girls’ triple jump, fifth (36-4).
•Ella Kulniszweski, third, girls’ pole vault (10-6)
•Ansley Rice, sixth, girls’ pole vault (9-0).
•Eve Knight, fifth, girls’ discus (99-3).
•Tylia Brown, fifth, girls’ shot put (33-6.25).
•Princess Evans, sixth, girls’ shot put (33-1).
•girls’ 4 x 200 meters, eighth (1:50.93).
•girls’ 4 x 400 meters, eighth (4:34.37).
•girls’ 4 x 800 meters, fifth (10:54.64).
•Sammy Brown, second, boys’ long jump (21-11); third, boys’ 100 meters (10.7); fourth, boys’ 200 meters (21.82).
•Matthew Schroeder, third, boys’ 800 meters (2:01.36).
•Ben Davis, second, boys’ 1,600 meters (4:35.8).
•Germaine Sims, seventh, boys’ triple jump (42-10).
•Adam Hensley, third, boys’ pole vault (12-6).
•Cole Patterson, eighth, boys’ discus (132-05).
•boys’ 4 x 100 meters, boys’ second (42.55).
•boys’ 4 x 400 meters, boys’ sixth (3:33.03).
Tiger athletes qualify for 25 spots at state meet
The Commerce track and field program will send a bus load of competitors to state following 25 qualifying performances in Saturday’s (May 7) sectionals hosted by Commerce at Banks County High School’s track. The Class A-Public state meet will be held in Albany May 12-14.
“(I’m) really proud of all these guys,” Commerce track and field coach Chas Hardy said. “They have worked hard all season, and they continue to be rewarded for their hard work with success on the track. We are excited to see how we stack up against the ‘best of the best’ in Albany this weekend.”
On the girls’ side, Lauren Massey qualified in the pole vault with a first-place sectional finish (9-6), while the 4 x 800 meter team (Paden Bell, Ivy Tolbert, Ermay Vasquez, Lauren Massey) also qualified a first-place showing (10:52.4) at sectionals.
Other female state qualifiers were:
•Lorin Pursley, fourth, discus (94-9); fifth, shot put (31-10.25).
•Paden Bell, third, 400 meters (1:03.36); third, 800 meters (2:36.68).
•Ermay Vasquez, second, 3,200 meters (13:11.41); fourth, 1,600 meters (5:53.50).
•Ivy Tolbert, fourth, 800 meters (1:05.51); seventh, 400 meters (2:40.52).
•4 x 400 meters (Paden Bell, Ivy Tolbert, Ermay Vasquez, Lauren Massey), second (4:29.60).
•4 x 200 meters (Ava Adams, Sarah English, Yulissa Ponce, Shay Mitchell), sixth (2:02.15).
For the boys, Lambdin Hardy placed first in the pole vault, clearing 14-6, while the Tiger 4 x 200 meter team (Jacari Huff, Jaiden Daniels, Dreylan Martin, Wesley Usher) raced to a first-place finish (1:32.51).
Other boys state qualifiers were:
•Collin Hall, second, pole vault (13-6).
•Mason Gaddis, second, shot put (44-2.5); fifth, discus (121-6).
•Jaiden Daniels, fourth, high jump (5-8).
•Wesley Usher, fifth, pole vault (10-6).
•Trey Garnto, third, 110-meter hurdles (15.65); fourth, 300-meter hurdles (43.5).
•Jacari Huff, sixth, 200 meters (23.15).
•4 x 400 meters (Trey Garnto, Dreylan Martin, Jackson Morris, Andrew Pascucelli), fourth (3:41.76).
•4 x 100 meters (Dreylan Martin, Jaiden Daniels, Trey Garnto, Jacari Huff), seventh (44.96).
Several Eagles qualify for state meet
Most of the East Jackson track athletes who competed at Saturday’s (May 7) sectionals ended up punching their ticket to the Class AAA state meet this week at Carrollton’s Grisham Stadium.
Antonia Pittman qualified in both the girls’ 400 meters (second, 1:01.5) and 200 meters (fifth, 26.2), while the girls’ 4 x 800 meter team earned a spot at state with an eighth-place finish (12:04.45).
Arya Law qualified in the girls’ high jump (seventh, 4-10), as did Madissyn David in the girls’ discus (eighth, 89-1).
On the boys’ side, Tyler Crow earned a second-place finish (13-0) in the pole vault to qualify for state, and the 4 x 800 meter team qualified with a third-place showing (9:02.63). Gabe Merk also qualified in the pole vault, finishing third (11-0).
JCHS 400 meter runner, relay team headed to state
The Jackson County High School track and field program will be represented in two events at this week’s state meet at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.
Kamryn Shaw-Foreman qualified in the girls’ 400 meters Saturday (May 7) at the Class AAAAA B sectionals held at Apalachee High School, placing sixth with a time of 1:00.83. The boys 4 x 200 meter team of Jayden Hibbert, Elijah Ling, Javier Martinez and Markel Oliver also qualified, placing seventh with a time of 1:30.76.
The state meet will run from Thursday (May 12) until Saturday (May 14).
