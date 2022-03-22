The Commerce boys soccer team lost a heartbreaker Saturday (Mar. 19) at Lake Oconee Academy.
The Tigers lost 2-1 with all of the goals coming in the second half. Jhonny Valle scored Commerce's only goal on 18 total shot attempts. Tucker Bennett did his part at goalkeeper, making seven saves across the game's 80 minutes. The loss set Commerce back to 7-5 overall and 5-4 in Region 8-A Public play.
Friday's (Mar. 18) was totally different. The Tigers obliterated Greene County 10-0 after scoring seven goals in the first half. Three Tigers had braces; Valle, Jeereht Recarte and Isaac Palmer. Diego Orellana, Bryan Maldanado, Dustin Santos and Tysean Wiggins scored the other four goals. Recarte, Valle and Wiggins had the assists.
Bennett and Juvon Lattimore shared duties in the goal and only faced four shots on goal in the entire game, which only lasted 60 minutes. Bennett had three saves and Lattimore had one.
