The Commerce High School girls' soccer team continued its winning ways Tuesday night (March 3).
The Tigers got three goals in the first half and six in the second half to down Towns County 9-1. Commerce moved to 6-0 on the season, 3-0 in area play.
Freshman Chloe Diaz continues to be an offensive force as she accounted for six goals. Kate Hill, another freshman, booted through two goals and Rachel English had one goal.
Commerce returns to action March 6 at Monsignor Donovan.
TOWNS CO. 8, COMMERCE 1 (BOYS): The Indians led 5-0 after the first half and added three more goals in the second.
Commerce's lone goal came in the second half.
