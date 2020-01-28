The Commerce High School soccer program enters its second year at the varsity level, and with a new season brings a new coach for the girls.
Kate Bertram enters her first season as head coach for the Commerce girls. Bertram takes over for Rich Friedman.
Last season, the girls went 2-10-1 and 2-5 during Area 8-A Public play. Both wins came against Washington-Wilkes.
Commerce's schedule includes area play, and non-area teams like Rabun County, Hart County, Franklin County, East Jackson and Banks County.
- Key players: Commerce has three All-Region players returning: senior Olivia Mitchell, plus juniors Maggie Mullis and Abby Tolbert. The team also has four "extremely talented" freshmen that will crack the starting lineup, according to Bertram. Those four are Chloe Diaz, Kate Hill, Rachel English and Ermay Vazquez.
- Strengths: "Our biggest strength is our heart," Bertram said. "Our team is a dedicated group of amazing student-athletes who are committed to having their best season yet. This group of hard-working young women is led by Yammy Vazquez and Olivia Mitchell, our captains.
"On the pitch, we are hoping our strength is our midfield play. We are expecting to see lots of dynamic play-making and scoring from Mitchell, Diaz, Hill and English."
- Weaknesses: "Our weakness will be a lack of high school experience of our four starting freshmen," Bertram said. "Although they have a ton of club experience, there is nothing that can really get you ready for that long high school season."
- Region outlook: "If we play to our capability, we should finish at or near the top in our region," Bertram said.
- Season outlook: "We look forward to a very successful season," Bertram said. "The girls have trained hard and are beginning the season in excellent shape. We are playing a different system than they have previously played, but they have adapted well.
"With the implementation of the new system and the dedication and heart of our team, we fully expect to make a deep run in the playoffs this year."
