Kate Hill and Chloe Diaz both recorded a hat trick in the season opener as the Commerce girls' team routed Drew Charter 11-1 last Wednesday (Feb. 5).
Hill scored two goals in the first half and one in the second, while Diaz tallied one goal in the first half and two in the second half. Diaz also added three assists in the 10-goal win. Maggie Mullis finished with two goals. Ermay Vazquez finished with one goal and two assists. Hannah English added one goal and one assist, as did Olivia Mitchell.
The boys then fell 8-4.
Eryck Diaz netted a hat trick in the four-goal loss. Jhonny Valle scored the team’s fourth goal.
