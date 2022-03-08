COMMERCE – Over the last few weeks, the Commerce girls’ soccer team has heard people question their sportsmanship, gone through a coaching change, and most recently played an athletic Lake Oconee Academy squad in putrid weather.
In the face of that noise, the Lady Tigers keep playing hard and keep winning games by comfortable margins. On Tuesday (Mar. 8), Commerce defeated Lake Oconee 10-0 despite heavy rains, a swampy pitch and multiple lightning delays.
“What a horrible night to be playing soccer,” said head coach Scott Tolbert. “This is a very resilient bunch. I’m so proud of how well they came out in these types of conditions. They stuck with it and really did a fabulous job. The leadership we have with Kate Hill, and Ivy [Tolbert], and Bailee Reese, Rachel English, Karis Allen, just carried the day.
“[Lake Oconee] is a very good, a very athletic team. Once we get a team pinned back, put them back on their side, it’s just hard for them to get back out. We keep that press up. It’s hard to beat that press when we’re on. Even in this kind of weather, we were able to pull that off.”
Rain or shine, Lake Oconee wasn’t going to deny Commerce (9-0, 4-0 Region 8-A Public), especially with the roll Ivy Tolbert is one. The sophomore already has over 100 career goals, 108 to be exact. She became the first Tiger to reach that milestone during their 6-2 win over Armuchee last Wednesday (Mar. 2).
“My dad told me before the game that I was three goals til 100,” Ivy said. “And obviously with my 11 goals in the Greene County game, I knew I was close.
“The 100th goal came from a free kick. I was going to let Kate Hill take the free kick, but then I saw how close it was and thought I could score off of it.”
Tolbert entered Tuesday’s match with 101 goals, so she added seven to her total against Lake Oconee. Yes, her performance was as dominant as it sounds. Scott Tolbert and others find themselves in awe.
“As a coach, it’s quite exhilarating to watch a player that can put the ball in the net the way she has done,” Scott said. “Now, that’s 108 goals in 27 games. That’s just a crazy number. The things she can do with a ball, and the strength she has in her legs and being able to take the shots she can at the angles she does, it’s amazing.
“I’m fortunate enough to have seen her do it 108 times now. It almost gets to the point where you’re in awe watching her play soccer.”
Tolbert scored in a myriad of ways. Her first goal was a strike from just outside the box, and was too wide for the goalkeeper to have a chance. She avoided one defender in the box to set up a wide-open shot for her second goal. That gave Commerce a 3-0 lead in the 22nd minute.
Six minutes later, she caught multiple defenders not paying attention and snuck in a goal from the side. She had a rocket shot skip off a goalkeeper into the net and maneuvered through multiple defenders to find a lane for the ball. Tolbert found ways to score seven goals.
She wasn’t alone out there and she’d be the first to tell you.
“I obviously didn’t do it by myself,” Ivey said. “It was a team effort for sure. Every goal had an assist from someone else. Behind each goal is a team effort. I’m grateful to make it into the history books again.
“This team has a lot of chemistry both on and off the field because we come from such a small school. Getting this many girls out here for soccer is amazing, and having them be so tight-knit is also great. Some teams have drama and stuff, but we’re pretty much just a family, we’re sisters.”
Three other Tigers found the back of the net Tuesday. Reese made a clean tackle in the box right in front of the goalkeeper for an easy score in the 21st minute to put the Tigers up 2-0. Kate Hill caught the keeper celebrating a save against Ivey by lifting a goal over her head at the 40th minute to extend the lead to 5-0. Sarah English added the Tigers’ eighth goal at the 54th minute.
The Tigers’ defense and midfield was just as stellar. Kendall Peters was mostly unchallenged in the box, but she cleaned up everything that came her way. Those moments were fleeting because Commerce usually regained possession before the ball got that far.
“That’s Kate Hill and Ermay Vazquez,” Scott said to give credit to the leaders of the Commerce defense. “They rule that midfield. Then you have Karis Allen coming up from that centerback spot and doing that job.
“If you can control the spine of the pitch, and we can, you control the game.”
Commerce has a firm grasp on the region, but one team has given them a scare. On Feb. 7 at home, the Tigers nearly lost to Social Circle, but prevailed 5-4. The Indians get another crack at Commerce on Thursday (Mar. 10), this time on Social Circle’s turf.
Besides Social Circle, Commerce has beaten its other three region foes by the cumulative score of 41-0. Non-region foes aren’t faring any better, the Tigers have won those five games by the cumulative score of 33-3. Only Armuchee and Social Circle have scored multiple goals against Commerce. Monroe Area is the only team to hold it to less than five goals.
“We’ve got experience,” Scott said. “With our top-end players, we have a lot of experience. They have a desire game-in and game-out. They don’t take anybody for granted, they don’t take any team for granted. They just come in and fight and battle hard every game. I’m just so proud of how well they do.”
Not bad for a program that is still in its infancy. Commerce didn’t lose a game until the state playoffs last year, and are trending to more success this year. In no time at all, the Commerce girls soccer program has grown into a winning tradition shared amongst all Commerce sports.
“It’s because we’re surrounded by such deep tradition of winning in every sport,” Ivy said. “You walk through the halls of Commerce and there’s an expectation to play on the field or court the same you perform in the classroom, and that’s with success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.