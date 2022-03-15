The Commerce girls' soccer teams is undefeated in region play no more. The Lady Tigers lost to Social Circle 3-1 on Thursday (Mar. 10). Ivy Tolbert scored the Lady Tigers' only goal of the game, Bailee Reese had the assist. The Lady Tigers are now 10-1 on the year overall, and 5-1 against region 8-A Public foes.
The boys' team had a similar fate against the Redskins, losing 3-0. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak in region play. The boys have a record of 5-4 overall and 3-3 in Region 8-A Public.
