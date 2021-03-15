Commerce’s Chloe Diaz bombarded Towns County with seven goals, setting a school record, while Ivy Tolbert scored four goals and tallied a school-record six assists in the Tigers’ 11-1 rout of the Indians on the road in region play Thursday (March 11).
Kate Hill finished with two assists, while Rachel English and Bailee Reece added an assist each as No. 1-ranked Commerce improved to 8-0 on the year and 3-0 in Region 8-A Public.
Commerce’s boys fell 4-1.
Two days earlier, the Commerce girls overwhelmed Washington-Wilkes with a 16-goal outburst in a region shutout on the road.
Tolbert finished with four goals and three assists in the 16-0 win. Diaz scored two goals and also recorded three assists. Rachel English contributed three goals with two assists, while Hannah English and Reece added two goals each. Others contributing were Hill (one goal, one assist), Maggie Mullis (one goal, one assist), Julie Wehunt (one goal), Karis Allen (one assist) and Ermay Vazquez (one assist). Kendall Peters recorded another clean sheet in goal.
The Tigers’ Saturday (March 13) showdown with No. 2-ranked Social Circle was postponed.
Both Commerce teams play at Lake Oconee Academy Monday (March 15, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.).
Jackson Co. girls total 10 goals in two region wins
Following a heartbreaking loss to Greenbrier on March 5, the Jackson County girls’ soccer team bounced back with 4-0 and 6-1 wins over Apalachee (March 9) and Johnson-Gainesville (March 10).
Against Apalachee, Lindsey Fowler scored two goals, while Delaney Weatherly and Kennedy Habeeb scored one each.
Serenity Castillo found the back of the net twice against Johnson-Gainesville and Habeeb also scored twice in that victory. Kassidy Gross and Fowler added one goal each.
Jackson County has improved to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in Region 8-AAAAA play.
“It's always good picking up region wins,” coach Matt Maier said. “There was a bit of a "hangover effect" versus Apalachee from the Greenbrier game. Now we are just trying to build momentum to the end of the season.”
Jackson County’s Thursday (March 11) game with East Jackson was moved to April 12.
Jackson County’s boys’ team played once last week, losing to Apalachee 1-0, falling to 4-4 on the season and 0-3 in Region 8-AAAAA play. Its Friday game with East Jackson was moved to April 12 as well.
Jackson County’s boys will play Walnut Grove on the road Tuesday (March 16, 5:30 p.m.) and at Clarke Central Friday (March 19, 7:30 p.m.). The girls will play at Clarke Central Friday (March 19, 5:30 p.m.).
East Jackson boys fall 6-2 to White Co.
While the East Jackson boys like their prospects to finish high in the region, the Eagles took a break from the 8-AAA schedule and fell 6-2 to White County on the road last Tuesday (March 9).
Jesus Perez and Clay McEachin supplied the Eagles’ only goals. Brandon Gutierez was named Player of the Game by the coaching staff.
The Eagles’ Friday (March 12) non-region game with Jackson County was rescheduled for April 12.
East Jackson is off until March 26 (7:30 p.m.) when it hosts Hart County.
“We feel confident that we will finish as runner up in our region if we win our remaining games,” coach Derek Davis said. “Injuries have hurt us and we are trying to get better.”
The East Jackson girls fell 10-0 to White County on March 9. They are also off until March 26 (5:30 p.m.) when they face Hart County.
